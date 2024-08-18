Baltimore Ravens 2024-2025 Season Overview

Baltimore Ravens

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baltimore Ravens are among the most anticipated teams for the 2024-2025 NFL season. The team plays its home games at M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland. Continuing their trend from a remarkable past season, where the Ravens clinched the top seed in AFC, our team could once again be among the top teams in the league, if certain things go our way.

Lamar Jackson: The Catalyst for Success

For the Ravens, however, their success rests on the shoulders of Lamar Jackson, their star quarterback. A player who is more dangerous with his legs than with his arm, Jackson is one of most dynamic players in the NFL and has served as an engine for the Ravens’ success during the Jackson era. They enjoy a winning record whenever he is healthy enough to see playing time. Can he stay healthy? And can he repeat his performance from last year? If both questions have positive answers, then the Ravens will be one of the strongest contenders for another deep playoff run.

Defensive Strength: A Reliable Foundation

The Ravens are once again going to lean on their defense, which is anchored by an epic secondary of Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith. Shutting down opposing offenses and forcing turnovers, the Ravens’ defense is set to be one of the best in the league. When they step onto the pitch and face off against other AFC heavyweights such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, Baltimore will have to be at their best.

Offseason Roster Management

One of the biggest tasks for the Ravens this offseason will be maintaining their depth, and Baltimore’s roster is considerably thinner because of the losses they’re seeing on defence. They’ll need to get through free agency and the draft in good shape so that they can endure the physical toll of the NFL season with the right number of players to make it through to the end without the crushing attrition that many teams experience. How well the Ravens navigate these roster changes will go a long way towards determining whether they will hit the playoffs or not.

Predicted Regular Season Record

Even so, nearly all observers expect the Ravens to finish the regular season with 11-6 to 13-4 record. That puts them in the AFC driver’s seat with a good chance to repeat their trip to the AFC Championship game. But the road will be tough, especially with their own division rivals and key out-of-division opponents looming large.

Challenges: Wide Receiver Corps and Injuries

The team’s biggest question mark, and the one that will pose the greatest challenge to the Ravens, is the progression of their wide receiver corps and, more specifically, the health and progress of Rashod Bateman. It looks like the team will be moving on from Odell Beckham Jr this year and Bateman, the first-round pick in 2021, will have to step up to be Lamar Jackson’s new No 1 receiver. Another question mark is health. Injuries to key players have been the Ravens’ Achilles’ heel in recent years. This season will be pivotal to their continued success.

Playoff and Super Bowl Contention

The Ravens are legitimate Super Bowl contenders this year, as they should be. A lot of things have to happen, a lot of wheels have to stay on, a lot of depth and talent have to emerge or be properly managed, and a lot of star players and exciting youngsters have to stay healthy. But if all those things happen, the Ravens are primed for a deep playoff run and a possible second Super Bowl.

