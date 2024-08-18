Las Vegas Welcomes New, Luxurious Resorts

Hard Rock Las Vegas Horseshoe Las Vegas Majestic Las Vegas Sahara Las Vegas

Explore Las Vegas's newest luxury resorts, featuring top amenities, world-class entertainment, and an unforgettable experience on the Strip.

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- But Las Vegas lovers can take great joy in this development. Sin City has a top-notch roster of new hotels – and a city and brand in the middle of a true renaissance of tourism and development. Our city is breaking tourism records by the millions right now, and those tourists will need someplace to stay.

Upcoming Las Vegas Resorts

HARD ROCK LAS VEGAS

Courtesy Hard Rock International

Hard Rock International plans to rebrand the Mirage resort as Hard Rock Las Vegas, giving it a new hotel tower, casino and other amenities, and a complete renovation and expansion of the property. The talk of the town is that Hard Rock will replace the volcano attraction with a new guitar-shaped hotel tower. The Mirage will close at 11.59pm on 17 July 2024 and reopen by May 2027 under its new name.

MAJESTIC LAS VEGAS

Forget slots. Here’s a glimpse into the future of Las Vegas: Majestic Las Vegas is a non-gaming luxury hotel that’s being built on the site of the old Clarion, which was imploded years ago. Its 45-storey tower gives it a location just steps from the expanding Las Vegas Convention Center, and when complete will have 720 rooms plus 35 corporate sky suites. These will draw overflow from trade shows. This hotel will be configured differently from most Vegas properties, with a courtyard and six free-standing restaurants arranged in a circular footprint around the hotel. If the concept is successful, Majestic Las Vegas could mark a new direction for Las Vegas hotels. Its focus on luxury, rather than casino games, and its attention on outdoor amenities would be an unusual approach for a Vegas hotel – or for any other town in the world. While it was slated to break ground in 2020, a groundbreaking has now been rescheduled to 2024.

HORSESHOE

Caesars Entertainment converted Bally’s to the Horseshoe, giving a premium upgrade to a hotel with one of the most favourable mid-strip locations. It’s reigniting its focus on gambling clientele and is the new ‘home’ of the World Series of Poker. Anecdotally, design improvements have been made, and a handful of new restaurants, such as Jack Binion’s Steak, a nod to the original Horseshoe in Vegas built Downtown where Binions now stands. The Aracde – a collection of vintage and contemporary video games – replaced its sportsbook, though you can still place a wager at betting kiosks. The Grand Bazaar Shops out front are undergoing major cosmetic work in 2024 with the addition of Blake Shelton’s Ole Red and Bottled Blonde, a pair of towering multi-level restaurants.

THE SAHARA

What’s old is new again. Maybe. After being rebranded as the SLS and then renovated in 2014, this North Strip property has reverted back to its old name of the Sahara after being purchased by the new owners, the Meruelo Group. The previous owners, Stockbridge, sold the property in late 2016 after years of unsuccessful attempts to revive it. They had as much as $70 million invested in the SLS project, which closed in September 2016, according to Sean McBurney, president and chief executive officer of the SLS brand. The Meruelo Group successfully transformed the property in Reno known as the MGM Grand into a high-flying version of the hotel brand – the Grand Sierra Resort. This new owner has already announced a $100 million investment in the property. So far, the upgraded hotel rooms and casino space is open, complete with three new restaurants, Chickie’s and Pete’s, the Noodle Den, and Balla (an Italian concept by Shawn McClain). The new theatre features Magic Mike Live.

