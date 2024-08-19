CPR Therapeutics Inc. Has Seven Studies Accepted For Presentation At the American Heart Association Annual Meeting

PUTNEY, VERMONT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPR Therapeutics, Inc. (CPR-T), a development-stage medtech startup funded by the N.I.H and N.S.F to develop a generation technology for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, announced today that seven of its pre-clinical studies had been accepted after peer review for presentation at the annual American Heart Association Resuscitation Science Symposium (AHA-RESS). This year, the meeting will be in Chicago the week of November 16th.

Dave Gaddy, the company’s CEO said “AHA-RESS is widely considered the most prestigious international meeting in resuscitation medicine. To have so many of our studies accepted for presentation is exciting. I feel this is a validation of our approach and the significance of our results.”

CPR Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the first multimodal precision non-invasive system for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). It will be a more effective treatment for cardiac arrest, which is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. There are currently no devices that are consistently more effective than old-style manual chest compressions. Intact survival after cardiac arrest remains below 10% in many communities.

Norman Paradis MD, CPR Therapeutics’ Chief Medical Officer added “Developing a new type of CPR is a once in a generation challenge. We have found that our core circumferential CPR belt is more effective and dramatically safer than existing alternatives. We are pleased that expert reviewers felt our studies were significant enough to present at such an important meeting. We look forward to feedback from the leading physicians and researchers in the resuscitation space.”
 
CPR Therapeutics, Inc.

CPR Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device start-up company developing the first advanced technology automated CPR system that integrates and synchronizes multiple technological innovations into a single system that can be easily applied under emergency conditions. The Company believes that this technology will, for the first time, demonstrate clinically significant improvements in intact survival after sudden death. The largest killer in Western Countries.

Neha Vaze
CPR Therapeutics, Inc.
+1 858-603-9246
info@cprtherapeutics.com

You just read:

CPR Therapeutics Inc. Has Seven Studies Accepted For Presentation At the American Heart Association Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Neha Vaze
CPR Therapeutics, Inc.
+1 858-603-9246 info@cprtherapeutics.com
Company/Organization
Spurgeon Consulting

Los Angeles, California, 90012
United States
+17148330822
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
CPR Therapeutics Inc. Has Seven Studies Accepted For Presentation At the American Heart Association Annual Meeting
'The Power of Prayer' Rally to Unite West Louisville Against Gun Violence
MUTOOF® Announces Prime Value-Add Duplex Listing at 800 N Hobart Blvd. in Los Angeles
View All Stories From This Author