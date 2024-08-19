CPR Therapeutics Inc. Has Seven Studies Accepted For Presentation At the American Heart Association Annual Meeting

PUTNEY, VERMONT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPR Therapeutics, Inc. (CPR-T), a development-stage medtech startup funded by the N.I.H and N.S.F to develop a generation technology for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, announced today that seven of its pre-clinical studies had been accepted after peer review for presentation at the annual American Heart Association Resuscitation Science Symposium (AHA-RESS). This year, the meeting will be in Chicago the week of November 16th.

Dave Gaddy, the company’s CEO said “AHA-RESS is widely considered the most prestigious international meeting in resuscitation medicine. To have so many of our studies accepted for presentation is exciting. I feel this is a validation of our approach and the significance of our results.”

CPR Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the first multimodal precision non-invasive system for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). It will be a more effective treatment for cardiac arrest, which is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. There are currently no devices that are consistently more effective than old-style manual chest compressions. Intact survival after cardiac arrest remains below 10% in many communities.

Norman Paradis MD, CPR Therapeutics’ Chief Medical Officer added “Developing a new type of CPR is a once in a generation challenge. We have found that our core circumferential CPR belt is more effective and dramatically safer than existing alternatives. We are pleased that expert reviewers felt our studies were significant enough to present at such an important meeting. We look forward to feedback from the leading physicians and researchers in the resuscitation space.”



CPR Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device start-up company developing the first advanced technology automated CPR system that integrates and synchronizes multiple technological innovations into a single system that can be easily applied under emergency conditions.