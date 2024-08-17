James Malinchak Featured Guest on 'Hour of Power' TV Show at Crystal Cathedral Church

James Malinchak at the Crystal Cathedral Church, Hour of Power TV Show James Malinchak at the Crystal Cathedral Church, Hour of Power TV Show James Malinchak at the Crystal Cathedral Church, Hour of Power TV Show James Malinchak at the Crystal Cathedral Church, Hour of Power TV Show James Malinchak at the Crystal Cathedral Church, Hour of Power TV Show

Motivational Speaker James Malinchak says Giving Back and Serving Are Key for Living a Life of Significance

The greatest gift you can ever receive is knowing you have made a difference in the lives of others!” — James Malinchak

SOUTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Malinchak , Business growth expert and motivational speaker, will be the featured guest interview subject on the Crystal Cathedral's "Hour of Power," TV show which airs in 72 countries."I was honored and blessed to be part of the Crystal Cathedral Ministries. My message is that companies need to give back to communities and empower people to grow to their potential," said Malinchak who was featured on ABC's TV Show, "Secret Millionaire." He donated $100,000 to organizations in Gary, IN. He has raised more than $500,000 for various charities."During the interview, I give a free gift to all of the attendees and viewers. It is a free copy of my latest eBook, " Millionaire Success Secrets : 33 Unique Ways to Think and Act Like a Millionaire Top Achiever." To claim the eBook, go to www.MillionaireFreeBook.com "I encourage people to 'spread the word' and forward the link to their friends, associates, business contacts, current customers and prospects," he said. "People can also share the links with others on Facebook or other social media sites."Malinchak was interviewed by Pastor Bobby Schuller, the grandson to Crystal Cathedral founder Robert H. Schuller.After growing-up in a small Pennsylvania steel-mill town near Pittsburgh as the son of a steelworker and a housewife – multi-millionaire James Malinchak is now one of most requested highest paid motivational and business speakers and business marketing coaches in America.His company is based in Las Vegas.Since 2001, James' strong passion for serving others has impacted hundreds of thousands by teaching his unique personal and business strategies through his corporate and college speaking, public seminars, private coaching, books and home study courses. He has dedicated his life to helping others "Achieve a Better, Richer Business and Life!"™James conducts live public seminars attended by new and beginning entrepreneurs, executives, celebrities, actors, professional athletes, professional speakers and trainers. He also is called America's #1 speaker coach for anyone wanting to get started as a motivational speaker and start a personal achievement and corporate training company and he's the behind the scenes business marketing coach for top authors, speakers, trainers and celebrities in America today.Giving back is a big part of James' life and he has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various organizations and has donated thousands of dollars of his own money to help others. Especially dear to his heart is helping kids create a successful future by developing the belief in themselves that they can overcome challenges and achieve their dreams and goals.A big part of his inspiration comes from his sister Vicki who died from a brain tumor. James says, "Having the chance to spend quality brother and sister time with my sister Vicki during the last few months of her life was the greatest blessing God has given me in my life. My experience being on the Secret Millionaire and having my heart and soul impacted by the amazing givers and servers I met on the show, is the second greatest blessing I've ever received!"He is one of the most requested business and motivational speakers in the world. Among his accomplishments are:* Delivered over 3,000 presentations for business organizations, corporations, associations, colleges and universities worldwide for audiences ranging from 20-10,000* Twice Named "College Speaker of the Year" (Campus Activities magazine & APCA)* James mixes humor and enthusiasm with empowering stories to deliver a high content message that "Empowers Audiences to Achieve Extraordinary Results!"* He is one of the most in-demand, highest paid business marketing coaches in the world, with fees ranging from $15,000 to more than $100,000.+

James Malinchak Featured Guest on the Hour of Power Christian TV Show at the Crystal Cathedral Church