Jesse Jackson Deserves Honor at DNC in Chicago for Being 'A Warrior for Democracy' Says Top Journalist Bankole Thompson

Civil rights leader, the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., president and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., president and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition presents the 2018 Let Freedom Ring Journalism Award to the nationally acclaimed journalist Bankole Thompson.

The "Let Freedom Ring Journalism Award" given by Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition was presented in January of 2018 to nationally acclaimed journalist Bankole Thompson to mark the 50th anniversary death of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and nationally acclaimed journalist Bankole Thompson in a public conversation about the future of democracy at the University of Michigan in 2016. The national forum was organized to mark Jackson's 50 years in civil rights.