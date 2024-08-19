Study Highlights the Transformative Impact of PAIRS Intimate Relationship Skills on Marriages
Semnan University Research Shows Significant Reductions in Emotional Abuse and Marital Stress Through PAIRS Training
PAIRS provides couples with the tools they need to build strong, resilient relationships, free from the destructive patterns of emotional abuse and chronic stress.”HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology Studies reveals that practical training in intimate relationship skills, specifically through the PAIRS (Practical Application of Intimate Relationship Skills) program, significantly enhances the quality of marriages by reducing emotional abuse, decreasing marital stress, and improving overall psychological well-being.
— Seth Eisenberg
The research, conducted by Faezeh Asadi and Mohammadali Mohammadifar at Semnan University, focused on married women who participated in a 10-session PAIRS course. The results were compelling, showing marked improvements in love styles, psychological well-being, and significant reductions in emotional abuse and marital tension.
Key Findings from the Study:
Reduction in Emotional Abuse: Participants in the PAIRS program reported a significant decrease in emotional abuse, which often manifests as verbal aggression, controlling behavior, and emotional manipulation. This reduction is critical for fostering a safe and supportive marital environment.
Decrease in Marital Stress: The study demonstrated that the PAIRS program effectively lowered levels of marital stress among participants. By teaching couples how to manage conflicts and communicate effectively, the program helps prevent the buildup of stress that can lead to more severe marital issues.
Improvement in Psychological Well-Being: The research found that women who completed the PAIRS training experienced substantial improvements in their psychological well-being. This enhancement is linked to better emotional health, higher life satisfaction, and a more positive outlook on their marriage.
Enhanced Love Styles: The study also observed a positive shift in how participants expressed and received love. The PAIRS training encouraged more altruistic and realistic expressions of love, which are associated with healthier, more sustainable relationships.
Implications for Marriage Counseling and Relationship Education
Seth Eisenberg, President and CEO of the PAIRS Foundation, responded to the findings by stating, "This research reinforces what we’ve long believed—that practical relationship skills are essential for maintaining a healthy, loving marriage. The PAIRS program provides couples with the tools they need to build strong, resilient relationships, free from the destructive patterns of emotional abuse and chronic stress."
Eisenberg continued, "As more couples engage with programs like PAIRS, we expect to see a significant positive impact not just on individual marriages, but on family dynamics as a whole. These skills are crucial for creating a foundation of mutual respect, understanding, and enduring love."
About PAIRS
The PAIRS Foundation is dedicated to enhancing relationships through education. Founded on evidence-based practices, PAIRS offers a range of programs designed to help couples develop the skills necessary for maintaining intimacy, resolving conflicts, and nurturing a fulfilling relationship.
