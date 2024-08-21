Electro Scan Teams with Element 82 to Deliver Lead Detection Projects in Florida and New York

Lakeside Rentals, in Medley, Florida, is a retirement park with mobile homes that are restricted by age and income. Locating buried lead pipes has now been made easy and non-destructive using patented SWORDFISH technology from Electro Scan Inc. Element 82 field crews are expert in multiple pipe inspection techniques, but specialize in SWORDFISH for accurate and fast lead detection. Basement water service line inspections are typical for most New York properties.

Field Work Commences in the Town of Medley, Florida. Numerous Lead Detection Projects to Follow in the State of New York.

We look forward to using Electro Scan's SWORDFISH and teams from Element 82 to inspect our water services without needing to excavate.” — Jorge C Soto, Utilities Director, Town of Medley, Florida

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electro Scan Inc., a leading provider of machine-intelligent lead pipe detection and water leak inspection solutions today announced multiple projects in the State of Florida and the State of New York. Representing a geographic expansion of its partnership, Electro Scan will team with its SWORDFISH Authorized Service Partner, Element 82, Inc., a division of Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN), to complete several new projects.This week, Electro Scan and Element 82 began work in the Town of Medley, Florida Medley is an industrial community in northwest Miami-Dade County that covers eight square miles. It has 1,800 businesses and 1,100 residents, but the daytime population can reach over 60,000 when visitors and workers are included.The town also operates Lakeside Rentals, a retirement park with mobile homes that are restricted by age and income."We look forward to using Electro Scan's SWORDFISH and teams from Element 82 to inspect our water services without needing to excavate," Jorge C Soto, Utilities Director, Town of Medley, Florida.Selection of Electro Scan Inc. was on a 'sole source' basis with 30% of the Town of Medley already surveyed."We are delighted to be working with Electro Scan to support community water systems in preparing accurate inventories of their water service lines," stated David Kinsella, President, Element 82 Inc.Traditionally, pipes connecting water mains to households had to be dug-up and exposed to test the pipe material and confirm it was made of lead.Oftentimes inaccurate, disruptive to landscaping, and unable to assess full-length pipes, excavation does not typically provide the level of certification that property owners require to know their water service line is lead-free.In contrast, Electro Scan's SWORDFISH represents a machine-intelligent probe that automatically identifies multiple pipe materials, including lead pipes, without excavation.Becoming a SWORDFISH Authorized Service Provider in March 2024, Element 82 recently joined Crown Electrokinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) to help scale their operations, nationwide.Working with Electro Scan, Element 82 will be providing SWORDFISH services for multiple New York community water systems, including the City of Batavia , City of Little Falls, City of Oneonta, and Village of Warwick.In December 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul signed Senate Bill 5512. Known as the Lead Pipe Right to Know Act, the state law requires public water systems to make service line inventory information available to the public.Since the majority of customer water meters in New York are located in basements, Element 82 will also be providing appointment scheduling.Earlier this year, Element 82's team supported Electro Scan's lead detection projects at Bard College, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY, and an undisclosed elementary school in California.In accordance with the EPA's Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) and upcoming Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), the U.S. government requires all 50,000+ water systems to test property owner's water service lines for lead pipes. In addition, over 4,000+ colleges & universities, 115,000+ elementary and secondary schools, and 95,000+ day care facilities all require testing and removal of lead water service pipes and fixtures.Beginning November 2024, U.S. water companies must contact all property owners and report whether their water service line has been inspected and results of individual pipe testing.All 'unknown' pipes will be assumed by the EPA as being 'lead pipes' requiring replacement over a 10-year period; unless water systems can certify water service lines are non-lead.ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.Founded in 2011, Electro Scan is an international supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products and services for the water, sewer, and oil & gas markets. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment and SaaS-based cloud applications that automatically locates, measures, and reports pipeline leaks and water service line pipe materials, including lead pipes. The company's products and professional services detect buried lead water services on a house-by-house basis, typically not found by legacy inspection methods.

