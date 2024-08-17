PHILIPPINES, August 17 - Press Release

August 17, 2024 Cayetano urges DBCC to carefully evaluate housing program funding Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has called on the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) to thoroughly assess the funding mechanisms for housing projects due to concerns about using a sovereign guarantee for this initiative. During the Senate Committee on Finance's briefing with the DBCC on the Proposed 2025 National Expenditure Program on August 14, 2024, Cayetano referenced an August 7 news report that said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved a sovereign guarantee for the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program. The senator recalled past issues where developers, supported by guarantees from government institutions, encountered financial difficulties when borrowers defaulted, leading to significant financial risks for these institutions. "This is my fear. Hindi ba naging problema natin noon is that developers would borrow [funds from] GSIS (Government Service Insurance System), PAGIBIG, et cetera, [and] SSS (Social Security System) would guarantee and then they would let the buyers borrow also," he said. A sovereign guarantee is a government promise to cover the repayment of a loan if the borrower fails to do so. With President Marcos' approval, the government will back the financial obligations of the 4PH program, potentially helping secure funding from international or private sources by reducing the risk for lenders. Cayetano stressed that if Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar is confident about providing homes for the homeless through this program, it is essential that the plan is carefully designed and feasible. "Ang point ko lang, kasi sabi niya na y'ung minimum wage owners daw, mabibigyan niya ng ownership ng bahay. If that's true, I love that," he said. The senator pointed out the need for housing projects to be financially realistic and be based on more than just hopeful promises. He also urged the DBCC to carefully review the funding to ensure it is practical and effective. "We all want quality housing. We all want to fix that. But economics has to work," he said. "Pakibantayan lang 'yon kasi I want him [Acuzar] to succeed. I want the housing sector and the projects to succeed, but it has to be workable," he added. Cayetano hinimok ang DBCC na suriinng mabuti ang pondo para sa mga housing program Hinimok ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang Development Budget Coordination Committee o DBCC na suriin nang mabuti ang pondo para sa mga programang pabahay dahil sa pangamba tungkol sa paggamit ng sovereign guarantee para sa inisyatibang ito. Sa naganap na briefing ng Senate Committee on Finance kasama ang DBCC para sa Proposed 2025 National Expenditure Program nitong August 14, 2024, binanggit ni Cayetano ang isang ulat noong August 7 na nagsasabing pinahintulutan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang sovereign guarantee para sa Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program. Binalikan ng senador ang mga isyu kung saan ang mga developer na sinuportahan ng garantiya mula sa gobyerno ay nagkaroon ng problemang pinansyal kapag hindi nakapagbayad ang borrower o nangutang. "This is my fear. Hindi ba naging problema natin noon is that developers would borrow [funds from] GSIS (Government Service Insurance System), PAGIBIG, et cetera, [and] SSS (Social Security System) would guarantee and then they would let the buyers borrow also," wika niya. Ang sovereign guarantee ay pangako mula sa gobyerno na babayaran ang hiniram ng nangutang kung hindi ito makakapagbayad. Sa pag-apruba nito ni Pangulong Marcos, susuportahan ng gobyerno ang mga pinansyal na obligasyon ng 4PH program, na makakatulong sa pag-secure ng pondo mula sa mga international o private sources. Dahil dito, mababawasan din ang mga karaniwang problema para sa mga nagpapautang. Binigyang-diin ni Cayetano na kung kumpiyansa si Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar sa pagbibigay ng tahanan para sa mga walang tirahan sa pamamagitan ng programang ito, mahalagang pag-aralan nang mabuti ang disenyo ng programa at ang proseso ng pagpapatupad nito. "Ang point ko lang, kasi sabi niya na y'ung minimum wage owners daw, mabibigyan niya ng ownership ng bahay. If that's true, I love that," sabi niya. Ipinunto ni Cayetano na kailangang maging makatotohanan ang pagbibigay ng pondo para sa mga proyektong pabahay. Hinimok rin ng senador ang DBCC na suriing mabuti ang pondo upang matiyak na praktikal at epektibo ito. "We all want quality housing. We all want to fix that. But economics has to work," sabi niya. "Pakibantayan lang 'yon kasi I want him [Acuzar] to succeed. I want the housing sector and the projects to succeed, but it has to be workable," dagdag niya.