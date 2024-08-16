Update on Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco’s Justice AI Convenings

This week, Deputy Attorney General (Deputy AG) Lisa Monaco hosted the sixth convening of the Justice AI Initiative, which she launched earlier this year to inform the Justice Department’s AI policy, including how AI will impact the Department’s mission to uphold the rule of law, keep the nation safe, and protect civil rights. Justice AI brings together stakeholders across civil society, industry, academia, and law enforcement to share expertise and a wide range of perspectives on both the promise of AI and the perils of its misuse.

The Deputy AG welcomed organizations and advocates focused on privacy and consumer protection to the Justice Department to discuss opportunities for AI to advance the Department’s mission to protect the rights of consumers, while also addressing AI’s potential to magnify and accelerate risks to privacy and consumer rights as well as the Department’s obligation to ensure appropriate guardrails around use of AI. The conversation covered a range of topics, including algorithmic discrimination, the use of AI to target vulnerable populations, concerns about bulk data collection, and biometric privacy.

Earlier this summer, the Deputy AG convened an international meeting of the Justice AI Initiative with Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Eva Maydell and other leaders from the European Parliament. In addition to discussing how AI is changing the way crimes are committed, the Deputy AG and the MEPs discussed the threat posed by malign nation-state actors using AI to undermine elections across the globe this year. The Deputy AG underscored that the Justice Department will remain vigilant to foreign adversaries abusing AI to accelerate online hate and disinformation, imitate trusted sources of information, and proliferate deepfakes.

The Deputy AG and the Department’s Criminal Division also recently convened compliance executives to hear how companies are using AI and how compliance departments are addressing its risks. This discussion will inform updates to the Criminal Division’s Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs.

All the Justice AI convenings inform the Department of Justice’s work as part of Executive Order 14110 on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence. You can read about previous Justice AI convenings here.