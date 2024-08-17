SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 17, 2024.



OKX Wallet Adds Travel Frog to its Web3 Giveaway Platform

OKX Wallet announces the addition of Travel Frog to its Web3 Giveaway Platform, offering users an exciting opportunity to engage with this innovative blockchain game.

Key Highlights:

Travel Frog joins OKX Wallet's Web3 Giveaway Platform

50 Clovers Wallet Check-In Campaign

Reward: 50 clovers for wallet check-in

Campaign period: August 14, 2024, 09:00 to August 28, 2024, 09:00

Travel Frog is an AI-powered blockchain game that combines the charm of virtual pet simulators with immersive storytelling. Built on the TON blockchain and integrated with Telegram, it offers players a unique experience of raising a curious frog and following its global adventures.

OKX Wallet's Giveaway feature aims to introduce users to innovative projects like Travel Frog. Participants can complete the wallet check-in quest to earn 50 clovers, an in-game utility token. This campaign provides an excellent opportunity for users to get started with Travel Frog and experience its unique blend of AI-driven storytelling and blockchain technology.

To participate, users can access the Giveaway section via the button or banner on the OKX Wallet homepage. This partnership showcases OKX's commitment to bringing diverse and innovative blockchain projects to its user base.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

