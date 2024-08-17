SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 17, 2024.



OKX Wallet Adds EggDrop to its Web3 Giveaway Platform

OKX Wallet announces the addition of EggDrop to its Web3 Giveaway Platform, offering users exciting rewards and gaming opportunities.

Key Highlights:

EggDrop joins OKX Wallet's Web3 Giveaway Platform

Rewards include 100 $WORM tokens and $50 worth of in-game assets

Campaign period: August 15, 2024, 09:00 to August 28, 2024, 09:00



EggDrop, developed by the GombleGames team, is an engaging Telegram-based game that allows players to build and level up their Birdie Collections. Through various game mechanics and incentives, players can earn $G tokens and in-game rewards while enjoying an intuitive and entertaining experience.

OKX Wallet's Giveaway feature is designed to help partner projects like EggDrop attract new users and boost popularity. Users can complete project-specific quests for a chance to earn rewards. Participation is straightforward - simply access the Giveaway section via the button or banner on the OKX Wallet homepage.

This partnership introduces OKX Wallet users to the exciting world of EggDrop, offering them a chance to engage with the game and potentially earn valuable rewards. It also demonstrates OKX's commitment to expanding its ecosystem with diverse and innovative projects.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com