ESTEE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Estee on December 7, 2023 with a Class Period from August 18, 2022 to May 2, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Estee have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



The filed complaint alleges that defendants misled investors with unrealistic and materially false statements about market demand Estee’s products and its inventory levels. These statements concealed the truth about Estee’s weakness in the market until, on May 3, 2023, Estee announced weaker sales and profit for the year than estimated and accordingly cut its fiscal year outlook for a third consecutive time.

As a result, the price of Estee stock declined from $245.22 per share on May 2, 2023 to $202.70 per share on May 3, 2023.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Estee, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: