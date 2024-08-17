FSIS Public Health Alert 08-16-2024 - Ineligible Products





FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR INELIGIBLE MEAT AND

POULTRY PRODUCTS ILLEGALLY IMPORTED FROM

THE REPUBLIC OF THE UNION OF MYANMAR











WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for various meat and poultry products that were illegally imported from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. Myanmar is a country ineligible to export meat and poultry products to the United States. FSIS is continuing to investigate how these products entered the country.







The products and labels in the attached list are subject to the public health alert, regardless of the product date. View labels [here].







The products subject to the public health alert do not bear any import marks on the labels. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered when FSIS was performing routine surveillance activities at a retailer and found meat and poultry products from Myanmar that are not eligible to be exported to the U.S.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries and on retailers' shelves. Retailers who have purchased the products are urged not to sell them. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Pyae Phyo Thandar, Sales Manager at Hong Sar, LLC – Hinthar Inc., at 317-701-4039 or kinghongsar@gmail.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



