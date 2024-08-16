Blender Bites Files Amended and Restated Offering Document for Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”) (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ) announces that it has filed an amended and restated Offering Document (as defined below) related to its previously announced (August 2, 2024) non-brokered private placement under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below) of 1,875,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.64 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $1,200,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-quarter-of-one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.80 at any time on or before that date which is thirty-six months after the closing date of the Offering. The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for operational expenses, including raw material purchases, retailer listing fees, marketing related expenses and for general working capital purposes.



Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in Canada, excluding Québec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI- 45-106 (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an amended and restated offering document dated August 16, 2024 (the “Offering Document”) related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at: www.blenderbites.ca. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

Closing of the Offering remains subject to the receipt of any required regulatory approvals. The Company may pay finders’ fees to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. The Company will also issue common shares equal to two percent of the number of Units issued in the Offering (the “Administrative Fee Shares”) to Amalfi Corporate Services Ltd. (“Amalfi”) as an administrative fee for Amalfi's assistance with the Offering. Amalfi is a private company controlled by Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and an issuance of Admin Fee Shares to Amalfi is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the issuance of the Admin Fee Shares issued to Amalfi will not exceed twenty-five percent (25%) of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Blender Bites is a multi- award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the United States, and the Company’s products are available in over 5,000 retail locations, including Walmart Canada, Walmart USA, Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Publix Super Markets, Winn-Dixie, H-E-B and the Albertsons Group of Companies.

