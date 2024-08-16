Sarah Gibson Supports Project Beauty Share
Executive and entrepreneur Sarah Gibson supports Project Beauty Share’s mission to uplift and empower women.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Gibson, the CEO and founder of Serenity Medspa Marketing, has announced her support for Project Beauty Share. Founded in 2010 by Julie Farley, Project Beauty Share is a grassroots organization committed to restoring hope and dignity to women and families overcoming abuse, addiction, homelessness, and poverty by providing essential personal care items.
"I chose to donate to Project Beauty Share because I deeply believe that everyone deserves to feel comfortable and beautiful," said Sarah Gibson. "This organization’s mission to provide personal care products and cosmetics to those in need aligns perfectly with my values of compassion and empowerment. By supporting Project Beauty Share, I’m helping to ensure that individuals from all walks of life have access to the tools they need to enhance their self-esteem and well-being."
Sarah Gibson's decision to support Project Beauty Share stems from her passion for improving the lives of others. Project Beauty Share operates as a pass-through agency, directly distributing products to partner organizations in the Pacific Northwest, enabling them to reach a greater number of individuals in need. The organization’s mission is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves to be cared for, feel beautiful, and have a path to thrive.
Sarah Gibson is the CEO and founder of Serenity Medspa Marketing, a company committed to improving client acquisition for dermatologists and medical spas through digital marketing strategies. She holds a business degree from Florida Atlantic University and studied film scoring at Berklee College of Music. Sarah excels in creating customized marketing strategies, branded photography, SEO, PPC advertising, reputation management, and social media marketing, helping Medspa owners achieve remarkable growth. In her free time, she composes music.
