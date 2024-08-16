Norman Cooling Receives Dr. James E. Surratt Outstanding Doctoral Student Award from High Point University
Retired Brigadier General Norman Cooling received the Outstanding Doctoral Student Award, celebrating his dedication to education.HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norman Cooling was awarded the prestigious Dr. James E. Surratt Outstanding Doctoral Student Award from High Point University. The accolade is presented annually to a doctoral student from High Point University’s Stout School of Education for exhibiting consistent academic excellence, visionary thinking, and servant leadership.
“Receiving this award is an honor and as much of a tribute to my fellow doctoral students and the faculty of HPU’s Stout School of Education as it is to me,” says Norman Cooling. “Dr. Surratt’s legacy in educational leadership is inspiring, and I am grateful for the recognition.”
The award is named after Dr. Surratt, whose illustrious career in public education included leading numerous schools to national excellence. High Point University, located in High Point, North Carolina, is known for its commitment to providing extraordinary education in an inspiring environment. The university emphasizes experiential learning, student success, and innovative educational practices.
Norman Cooling is President and Founder of N.L. Cooling Strategic Consulting LLC. He is a Burke and Cox Fund Scholar who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and holds a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College. In 2024, he completed his doctoral studies in educational leadership from High Point University. He served as a Distinguished Professor of Leadership at Carolina University and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Veterans Bridge Home, a veteran services non-profit organization.
For more information on Norman Cooling, please visit his LinkedIn profile.
For information on High Point University and the Dr. James E. Surratt Outstanding Doctoral Student Award, please visit https://www.highpoint.edu/.
