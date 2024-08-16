EagleBank Names New Chief Credit Officer

Janice ‘Jan’ Williams, CCO, Retires After 22 Years of Service to the Bank

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company of EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, today announced Chief Credit Officer Janice “Jan” Williams will be retiring from EagleBank on June 30, 2025. Jan’s longstanding dedication and exceptional contributions have significantly driven the bank’s strategic growth over the past two decades.



“It has been my immense pleasure to work alongside Jan for so many years. We are tremendously grateful for her outstanding work and unwavering commitment to EagleBank, and we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement,” said Susan Riel, President and CEO of EagleBank. Jan will work to assist in the transition of duties and responsibilities to Kevin Geoghegan who will be joining EagleBank on September 3, 2024, as Chief Credit Officer.

Kevin’s most recent role was Chief Credit Officer at First Midwest Bank, which merged into Old National Bank in 2022. Previous roles include credit risk leadership positions at PNC Financial Services Group and National City Bank.

“It is an incredibly exciting time to be joining EagleBank as it continues to focus on the strategic growth,” said Kevin Geoghegan. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in optimizing asset quality and proactively managing risk to drive forward EagleBank’s strategic goals and maintain the Bank’s position as a leader in the market.”

“EagleBank is very fortunate to be a home for top talent in the banking industry,” added Riel. “We are pleased to welcome Kevin to our team and believe his expertise and experience will be instrumental as we work on execution of our strategic goals. Together, we will position EagleBank for continued growth.”

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 12 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

