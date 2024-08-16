CannaZip's New Website Officially Launched: New Products Available
We always work to enhance our products and services; this new website demonstrates that. We strive to provide the most complete customizable product packaging options for the cannabis industry.”WILLIAMSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannaZip, a leading provider of custom packaging solutions for the cannabis industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new and improved website. The revamped platform offers a seamless and user-friendly experience for customers, with over 100 new products, including bags, boxes, labels, shrink sleeve, containers, dube tubes, vape hardware, label application services, direct branding services, in-house design, low minimums, 5-15 business day production on most items, innovative in-site bag design tools, and enhanced ordering capabilities.
— Owner Davis Tiburzi
“We’re always working to enhance our products and services, and this new website is a demonstration of that commitment,” said owner Davis Tiburzi. “We’re committed to providing the most complete customizable product packaging options for the cannabis industry and give our customers the tools and resources they need to stay ahead of the rest.”
100+ New Products for Diverse Packaging Needs
CannaZip's new website features an expanded product lineup, including a wide variety of custom packaging options tailored specifically for the cannabis industry. From resealable bags and pouches to jars and boxes, the site now offers more than 100 new products, ensuring customers can find the perfect packaging solution to meet their needs. These products include but are not limited to Bags, boxes, jars, labels, pre-roll packaging, vape hardware, liquid packaging, and much more!
In-Site Bag Design: Customize with Ease
One of the standout features of the new website is the in-site bag design tool. This innovative feature allows customers to create custom packaging designs directly on the website. With a user-friendly interface, clients can choose from various colors, materials, and finishes, add logos and graphics, and preview their designs in real-time. This streamlined process ensures that customers can achieve the exact look they want for their products without the hassle of third-party design software.
Fast & Easy Online Ordering
CannaZip's new website simplifies the ordering process with fast and easy online ordering. The intuitive navigation and clear product categorization make it simple for customers to find what they need. The streamlined checkout process saves time and ensures a smooth experience from selection to purchase.
Instant Quoting for Transparent Pricing
In addition to the enhanced shopping experience, CannaZip now offers instant quoting on all products. Customers can quickly and easily see the cost of their custom packaging, including any additional design or customization options. This transparency helps customers make informed decisions and budget accordingly, without any surprises.
One-Stop Shop for Cannabis Custom Packaging
With its comprehensive product range and innovative design tools, CannaZip is positioned as the ultimate one-stop shop for cannabis custom packaging. The new website not only offers a wide selection of packaging options but also provides valuable resources and support for customers looking to elevate their brand with high-quality, compliant packaging solutions.
