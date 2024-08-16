Rebirth Guitar Co. and RockandBlue LLC Announce Strategic Partnership to Innovate Custom Guitar and Electronics Market
They are joining forces to revolutionize the custom guitar and electronics industry.
Rebirth Guitar Co., a premier Colorado-based custom guitar boutique, and RockandBlue LLC, a cutting-edge electronic design and manufacturing company from California, have joined forces to revolutionize the custom guitar and electronics industry. This partnership combines the artistic craftsmanship of handcrafted instruments with state-of-the-art, innovative electronic designs, offering musicians unparalleled quality and creativity.
— Lance Gregory ~ Rebirth Guitars
RockandBlue LLC, established in 2020 in California by Italian native Renato Giordano, is at the forefront of electronic innovation in the music industry. The company’s groundbreaking SPRO family of proprietary wiring systems, featuring patent-pending Free Way switches, offers a modern approach to traditional passive electro-mechanical designs. These ultra-thin multilayer rigid flex boards (0.4mm, 0.02”) enable various connection combinations through a simple microswitch flip, drastically reducing unwanted noise and providing EMI-EMC protection, all while maintaining a passive design that requires no battery.
Rebirth Guitar Co. was founded in 2016 by Colorado native Lance Gregory with the mission of creating unique instruments that reflect the individuality of each musician. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, Lance’s custom guitars and basses stand out in the industry for their original artistry. From vibrant hybrid resin tops to intricate three-dimensional gloss finishes, each instrument is a work of art designed to inspire. Rebirth Guitar Co. is committed to using the finest, ethically sourced materials, including reclaimed wood and sustainable options like Russian Olive and Orchard Cherry.
Lance Gregory of Rebirth Guitar Co. praised RockandBlue’s innovations, stating:
“RockandBlue has been a complete game-changer for my custom guitars. The quality and functionality of their boards are unparalleled. Whether it's a 6-way or a 10-way switch, the tonal options are substantial. Gone are the days of soldering a mess of wires; now everything is clean and easy to connect. What used to require multiple push/pull pots or mini switches is now achieved with just one switch, one volume pot, and one tone pot. It’s truly brilliant. RockandBlue has found a permanent home in all my builds going forward.”
As part of this collaboration, Rebirth Guitar Co. is now an official distributor of RockandBlue’s SPRO family of wiring systems, bringing this revolutionary technology to their custom builds and offering musicians a new level of precision and innovation in their instruments.
For more information, visit Rebirth Guitar Co. website and RockandBlue LLC website.
About Rock and Blue, LLC
