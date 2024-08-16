THREE HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED “BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Managing Attorney Dean Dennis and Partners Kevin Brogan and Robert C. Eroen have been recognized by Best Lawyers in America in its 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America. The rigorous selection process identifies honorees who are respected by their colleagues, showcasing them as the most distinguished members of the legal community.
“As an industry-driven professional recognition, it is the opinion of lawyers themselves that determines our awards,” states the periodical. “We received record-breaking voter participation in this year's editions. With more engagement from the market, the barrier for recognition is higher and more competitive than ever before. This reflects not only the profession's commitment to celebrating professional excellence, but also the increasing importance of every voice in shaping the standards of legal distinction."
With many published decisions on property rights from California’s Courts of Appeal and Supreme Court that bear his name, Dean Dennis handles the most complex, cutting edge and contentious real property and land development cases. In addition to broad experience in all aspects of eminent domain and inverse condemnation, Dean has tackled wide and varied problems in California’s complex and, at times, oppressive regulation of private property. He has worked on zoning, planning, and development permitting in numerous jurisdictions as well as navigating the choppy waters of the California Coastal Act and California Environmental Quality Act.
Kevin Brogan specializes in the trial of real estate and business cases, with a particular emphasis on eminent domain and inverse condemnation and other valuation matters. He also defends large law firms in legal malpractice cases. Kevin has substantial experience in the trial of jury and nonjury matters in state and federal courts, as well as before administrative tribunals and other forums. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.
Robert Eroen assists clients as they build wealth and families, including with the preparation of “core” estate planning documents such as revocable trusts, wills and powers of attorney. He also develops strategies—including tax strategies—to safeguard and preserve the financial legacy of high-net worth clients, and to ensure that the transfer of their property, whether during life or at death. He is Certified by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization with the elite designation of specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law.
