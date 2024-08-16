Shawnigan Lake Road repaving will ease rural-route travel

CANADA, August 16 - People travelling through the Shawnigan Lake area can soon look forward to smoother travel as paving and road improvements start on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Work will begin on Shawnigan Lake Road from the intersection of West Shawnigan Lake Road north to Verlon Road.

The resurfacing work will improve the 3.5-kilometre stretch of Shawnigan Lake Road, and include regrading and widening the road, adding new gravel shoulders and full repaving. The new road will maintain its existing three-metre lanes and add 1.2 metres of paved shoulders, except where the road intersects with constrained areas, such as driveways.

Work will take place during the day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and is expected to complete in mid-October. During this time, access will be maintained for local vehicles only, with general traffic rerouted through West Shawnigan Lake Road.

During the construction windows, drivers can expect delays of as much as 30 minutes through the work area and are encouraged to use the nearby alternative route when possible, with a minimal change in travel time.

People are reminded to obey all safety signage and traffic-management personnel in the area. Check DriveBC for the most up-to-date information: https://www.drivebc.ca/