Veracity Insurance Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Leading Direct-to-Customer Business Insurance Provider Recognized for 97% Growth Over Three-Year Period



NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracity Insurance Solutions, a national E&S wholesale brokerage and managing general agency, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. In its 43rd edition, the prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful private companies in the United States. Joining the list for the first year, Veracity posted 97% growth in the three-year period examined by the magazine.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is an honor and a testament to the dedication of our amazing team who made our growth possible,” said Daryle Stafford, CEO of Veracity Insurance. “We set out to change how small businesses and freelancers think about insurance and our inclusion on this list illustrates that we have made progress towards that mission. Our customers know that we are more than just an insurance company, we are a partner in their business journey, and we’re here to help them ‘Start. Grow. [and] Protect.’ their businesses. We continue to develop and launch innovative new insurance products that support small businesses across the country and we look forward to our continued success as a disruptor in the insurance space.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating macroenvironmental financial headwinds, a global pandemic, and a volatile hiring market. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years and generated a combined $317.1 billion in total revenue.

Veracity’s portfolio of brands includes InsuranceCanopy.com, a small business insurance marketplace with custom tailored products for more than 20 industries; Food Liability Insurance Program (FLIP), a specialty provider of insurance products for small business operators in the food and beverage industry; Artists, Crafters, and Tradesmen (ACT) Insurance, a leading provider of insurance solutions for creative professionals; and Beauty and Bodywork Insurance (BBI), a niche insurance provider of policies designed for bodywork professionals. Through this portfolio, Veracity offers policies designed to meet the unique needs of small businesses with products such as General Liability and Workers Compensation, as well as add-on coverages like Cyber and Inland Marine, Product Liability, and many others. In all, Veracity supports more than 200+ classes of businesses with simple policies available online without the need for a broker, or custom policies for most any type of business.

About Veracity Insurance Solutions

Veracity Insurance is recognized for providing exclusive programs with in-house underwriting and binding authority, working alongside A-rated carriers. Offering fast turnaround times for retail agents, Veracity specializes in a wide range of insurance solutions, including Product Liability, Program Management and General Liability.

