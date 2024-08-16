CPABC: B.C.’s Emily Margaret Peters leads Western Canada in national exam

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate Emily Margaret Peters for earning the Regional Gold Medal for achieving the highest score in Western Canada and the 250 other CPA candidates who passed the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) in May 2024.



In addition to Peters, Sophie Temirov, David Tran, and Mitchell Turko made the National Honour Roll for their outstanding results.

Here is the full listing of successful B.C.-based CFE writers.

“Successfully passing the CFE is a milestone that concludes a challenging academic journey, often undertaken while balancing full-time work. The dedication these candidates have shown is commendable. I'm excited to see them bring their unique talents to the profession, where they will make valuable contributions,” said Peter Guo, CPA, CA, chair of CPABC’s board of directors. “It’s my pleasure to congratulate all 251 successful candidates in B.C., including the four individuals for making the National Honour Roll.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian CPAs meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

"I am honoured to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the 251 dedicated candidates from B.C. who have expertly navigated the complexities of the 2024 May CFE. Their remarkable results underscore not only their robust technical expertise but also the cultivation of essential professional competencies for their future endeavours," stated Yuen Ip, MBA, PMP, ICD.D, a member of CPA Alberta and CEO of the CPA Western School of Business. "On behalf of our team at the School, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to these individuals as they advance in their professional journeys. Your perseverance and accomplishments are a testament to your unwavering dedication. We eagerly anticipate your future contributions and successes in the field."

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 40,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.

Media Contact:

CPABC Media Team

news@bccpa.ca