Sea Pointe Design & Remodel named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2024
This is truly an honor to be recognized among the top remodelers in the nation.”IRVINE, CA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irvine, California August 16, 2024 – Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Sea Pointe Design & Remodel as the No. 139 on its 46th annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2024. This is 19 spots lower in ranking compared to the previous year’s #158 spot. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2024, the TOP 500 represented over $20 billion in remodeling sales volume and nearly two million jobs.
Sea Pointe Design & Remodel was chosen as a 2024 TOP 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.
Since 1986, the Design and Build residential remodeling firm has provided services to homeowners across Orange County, specializing in kitchen, bathroom, whole home, and room addition remodeling. Sea Pointe helps clients take their blue-sky concepts and turn them into their forever home. As a fully licensed and insured full-service remodeling company, Sea Pointe is reliable, trustworthy, and reputable through hundreds of online reviews and testimonials from past clients.
“This is truly an honor to be recognized among the top remodelers in the nation,” said Lauren Mills, President of Sea Pointe Design & Remodel.
Sea Pointe’s mission is to provide the very best value in remodeling services through quality work and commitment to their clients.
“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the TOP 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O’Toole. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.”
Additional information on the TOP 500 can be found in the July/August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.
