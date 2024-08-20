NETZ Launches Web3 Solution to Enhance Commodity Trading

The new platform streamlines trade settlements, enhances security, and improves liquidity for traders and businesses in emerging markets.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NETZ, a fintech platform at the forefront of revolutionizing commodity settlements across borders, today announced the launch of a new Web3 solution designed to tackle the primary challenges in commodity trading. The new offering aims to streamline trade settlements, enhance security, and improve liquidity for traders and businesses in emerging markets.

"The launch of our Web3 solutions marks a transformative moment for commodity trading," said Vitor Gijsen, CEO of NETZ. "By providing tools that address long-standing issues in the industry, we are empowering traders and businesses to operate with greater confidence and efficiency in the digital economy."

The NETZPay platform introduces a blockchain-based payment system that serves as an alternative to traditional banking methods and letters of credit. By enabling secure and instant payments, NETZPay reduces fees and accelerates the settlement process for commodity transactions.

The suite also includes StandX, a digital escrow service that leverages smart contracts to safeguard transactions. This service mitigates risks such as fund loss or non-delivery by holding assets in escrow until all contractual conditions are fulfilled.

In addition, NETZ offers treasury-backed services to ensure stability and liquidity within the ecosystem. These services are designed to help traders navigate market volatility by backing funds with tangible reserves.

For more information about NETZ, visit http://www.netz.trade/.