Margaret’s the Couture Cleaners proudly supported the Las Patronas 78th Annual 'Meet Me in Marrakesh' Jewel Ball

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner was proud to support Las Patronas' 78th Annual Jewel Ball, "Meet Me in Marrakesh," at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

The evening unfolded with guests immersing themselves in the captivating charm of Marrakesh. The setting sunbathed the sky in rich tones, casting a golden sheen over the intricate mosaic walls of the elegant Riad. The opulent surroundings, adorned with vibrant textiles and the flickering light of golden lanterns, created an unforgettable ambiance. Laughter and joy filled the air as everyone danced under the Moroccan stars, making it a night to remember.

Las Patronas was founded in 1946 by fourteen members who contributed handmade decorations to the first Jewel Ball.

Today, the active members proudly carry on the traditions of its founding members by building the design elements by hand and transporting them, piece by piece, to the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club to create one of San Diego's most unique and best fêtes. In celebrating the 78th Annual Jewel Ball, the theme is "Meet Me in Marrakesh."

Throughout the year leading up to the Ball, Las Patronas active members spend time at "The Warehouse," busily drilling, sawing, lifting, nailing, sanding, drawing, stenciling, painting, marbling, sponging, lettering, and more – all to benefit their carefully chosen and deserving San Diego County charities. During the Jewel Ball work week, they hit the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club running, and the only racket on the tennis courts came from the sound of power tools. Husbands, children, and some of their beneficiaries come to help them unload trucks from their warehouse and put up the scenery that transforms the Beach Club into a fantasyland each year.

Las Patronas members, who serve a term of six to seven years, hold two to three organizational positions each year. This structure ensures their long-standing success as an organization. They work with the Grants Committee bi-annually, visiting each eligible nonprofit organization and applying on-site for a grant. As a group, they thoroughly assess and vet each organization's request, present findings to their peers, select their significant and minor grant recipients, and distribute available funding.

The funds granted to these organizations are generated through their year-long fundraising efforts and the presentation of the annual Jewel Ball, one of San Diego's most enduring and coveted social, cultural, and philanthropic traditions.

All funds raised by Las Patronas stay in San Diego County and are distributed to many small grassroots nonprofits and more prominent, visible organizations that provide valuable community services in health, education, social services, and cultural arts. https://www.laspatronas.org

About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner: Since its founding in 1953, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner has assembled a dedicated and experienced service team with an excellent reputation. They have developed proprietary processes for restoring, cleaning, and repairing leathers, suedes, and textiles.

As a recognized and highly awarded national leader, Margaret's has spent the last decade enhancing their leather care for couture and specialty garments. Margaret's has the expertise and artisans in-house in their state-of-the-art processing facility. Margaret's has become the nation's leading service provider for couture, vintage costumes and apparel, handbags, bridal gowns, leathers, and more. Their team of leather craft experts and renowned masters has earned Margaret's reputation as "Rodeo Drive's Most Recommended." Visit margarets.com.

