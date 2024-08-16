Mindful Solutions Helps Local Businesses Expand Brand Footprint
Mindful Solutions marketing agency supports local St. Augustine businesses in securing community awards.ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindful Solutions St. Augustine (MSSA), a distinguished veteran women-owned full-service marketing agency, is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of local businesses in St. Johns County. Recently, MSSA recently led the PR and media strategy that propelled two local companies to victory in the prestigious 2024 Best of St. Augustine Community Choice Awards.
“We are not your typical marketing agency, says Sherri Cunningham, Mindful Solutions President & CEO. “We are locals supporting locals. We get to know your business, embrace your vision and goals as if they are our own, and offer cost-effective marketing and advertising strategies to meet your needs.”
Mindful Solutions collaborated closely with Glacier Heating and Air Conditioning and Ancient City Pools & Design to orchestrate a marketing campaign around the nomination and voting process for the Community Choice Awards. From supporting them through MSSA’s own marketing channels to creating and executing on a social media blitz through each company’s organic and paid social media outlets, the engagement and interaction driven through this effort was unprecedented. As a result, both companies were crowned winners — one for best heating and air conditioning company and one for best swimming pool/spa company.
“With Mindful Solutions managing our marketing efforts, it’s like having your own internal marketing team, their goals are our goals,” said Kyle Blakely with Ancient City Pools & Design. From enhancing our website to managing our social media and paid digital strategy, they have been an ideal partner.
So, when they built out our media strategy in support of this year's Community Choice Awards, I was confident it would help garner the support we needed – and it worked. We won in our business category!”
MSSA has a diverse clientele, including higher education, non-profits, home services, healthcare, property management and luxury home goods. Their comprehensive services range from website design and development to social media and Google ad programs. Since its inception, MSSA has executed PR campaigns, built, and managed email programs, managed photoshoots, produced branding videos, and conducted market research to optimize clients’ marketing efforts.
For more information about Mindful Solutions St. Augustine and how they can help your business thrive, visit mssafl.com.
About Mindful Solutions St. Augustine
Mindful Solutions is a veteran women-owned full-service marketing agency dedicated to advancing brand strategies, creating compelling content, and engaging target audiences. With a suite of capabilities including strategic and tactical planning, PR and media relations, offline and digital media, graphic design, website development, videography, social media management, and market research, Mindful Solutions takes a holistic vision-based approach tailored to each client’s objectives. For more information, visit www.mssafl.com.
