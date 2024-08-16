Submit Release
Community, labour and climate groups to hold protest outside Ford Fest in Milton

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Friday, August 16 at 4:00 p.m., a diverse coalition of local community, labour, farming, climate justice, and housing groups will hold a rally outside Ford Fest in Milton. The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) will be among the groups who aim to demonstrate the harmful impacts of Doug Ford’s policies on working people across Ontario.

Participants will highlight the affordability, housing, and climate crises facing Ontarians, as well as the swirling corruption scandals that continue to dog Ford’s Caucus.

“After six years of Ford’s government, life in Ontario is harder and more expensive for working people,” said Laura Walton, OFL President. “It’s why we’re organizing now to win the things that working people in this province need: well-paying jobs, affordable housing, and a clean and healthy planet.”

Other participating groups include Action Milton, Environmental Defence, Fight for Farmland, Housing & Affordability, Stop the 413, Stop the Campbellville Quarry, Wilmont Farmers, OSSTF, the Oakville & District Labour Council, the Peel Regional Labour Council, the Hamilton & District Labour Council, and others.

WHAT: Protest rally at Ford Fest
   
WHO: Community, labour, farming, climate justice, and housing groups
   
WHEN: Friday, August 16, 2024 @ 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
   
WHERE: Main entrance to Country Heritage Park
  8560 Tremaine Road, Milton, Ontario (map)
   

Invited guest speakers will be available for comment.

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. It is the largest provincial labour federation in Canada. Visit OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca | 416-894-3456

Phil Pothen
Program Manager, Land Use and Ontario Environment & Counsel, Environmental Defence
ppothen@environmentaldefence.ca | 647-706-5937

