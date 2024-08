18 MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ATTORNEYS NAMED 'BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA'

Musick Peeler Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that 15 Partners have been recognized by Best Lawyers in America in its 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America and three Associates have been recognized in the fifth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America. In addition, Partner Lawrence Tabb was selected for the prestigious Lawyer of the Year designation. The rigorous selection process of Best Lawyers awards “ensures that the 79,116 honorees in The Best Lawyers in America and the 26,916 recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are leaders in their fields” and "are respected by their colleagues, showcasing them as the most distinguished members of the legal community.”“As an industry-driven professional recognition, it is the opinion of lawyers themselves that determines our awards,” states the periodical. “We received record-breaking voter participation in this year's editions. With more engagement from the market, the barrier for recognition is higher and more competitive than ever before. This reflects not only the profession's commitment to celebrating professional excellence, but also the increasing importance of every voice in shaping the standards of legal distinction."Musick Peeler’s Best Lawyers in America 2025:LOS ANGELES OFFICE:--Karen Bizzini, Partner, Insurance Law--William Bossen, Partner, Insurance Law--William W. Carter, Partner, Criminal Defense, White-Collar--R. Joseph De Briyn, Partner, Insurance Law--Steven Elie, Co-Managing Partner, Environmental Law--James Hassan, Partner, Trusts & Estates--Brian Holman, Partner, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization, Real Estate Law--Robert Liset, Partner, Health Care Law--Cheryl Orr, Partner, Insurance Law--Lawrence Tabb, Partner, Insurance Law, Lawyer of the Year--David Tartaglio, Partner, Insurance LawORANGE COUNTY OFFICE:--Donald Bradley, Partner, Consumer Protection Law--Jack W. Fleming, Partner, Construction Law--Candice Liao, Partner, Litigation - Labor and EmploymentSAN DIEGO OFFICE:--Alan J. Zuckerman, Partner, Real Estate LawMusick Peeler’s Ones to Watch in America 2025:Rebecca Hummel, Associate, Construction LawGiorgio Sassine, Associate, Construction LawRon E. Torres, Associate, Product Liability, Litigation – Defendants, Transportation Law