KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP FOUNDER STEPHEN KAUFMAN NAMED A 'BEST LAWYER IN AMERICA'
EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that Best Lawyers in America has recognized Principal Stephen Kaufman in its 31st edition of Best Lawyers in America. The rigorous selection process of Best Lawyers awards “ensures that the 79,116 honorees in The Best Lawyers in America and the 26,916 recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are leaders in their fields” and "are respected by their colleagues, showcasing them as the most distinguished members of the legal community.”
“As an industry-driven professional recognition, it is the opinion of lawyers themselves that determines our awards,” states the periodical. “We received record-breaking voter participation in this year's editions. With more engagement from the market, the barrier for recognition is higher and more competitive than ever before. This reflects not only the profession's commitment to celebrating professional excellence, but also the increasing importance of every voice in shaping the standards of legal distinction."
Stephen J. Kaufman founded Kaufman Legal Group in 1996. A recognized authority in the field of campaign finance and election law, Mr. Kaufman represents elected officials, candidates, PACs, labor unions, businesses, non-profit organizations, ballot measure campaigns, political parties, major donors and government agencies on a wide variety of federal, state and local campaign finance, election and governmental ethics matters. Mr. Kaufman also litigates election-related matters in the state and federal courts.
A frequent author and speaker on campaign reform and election issues, Kaufman appears regularly in the local media and serves as a lecturer and panelist before numerous public and private organizations. In other recent recognition, he was recently recognized as a Legal Visionary by the Los Angeles Times. Kaufman was also named a 2024 Southern California Super Lawyer.
Jonathan Fitzgarrald
