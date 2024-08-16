DEADLINE ALERT for TM, FF, MAXN, SRG: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM)

Class Period: June 23, 2022 – June 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Toyota understated its malfeasance relating to certification of its cars and issues relating to overall legal compliance; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF)

Class Period: August 10, 2023 – May 10, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FutureFuel did not have adequate internal controls; (2) FutureFuel’s financial statements were misstated; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN)

Class Period: November 15, 2023 – May 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Maxeon relied on the exclusive sales of certain products to SunPower; (2) that, following the termination of the Master Supply Agreement, the Company was unable to “aggressively ramp sales”; (3) that, as a result, revenue substantially declined; (4) that, as a result, the Company suffered a “serious cash flow” crisis; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG)

Class Period: July 7, 2022 – May 10, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal controls regarding the identification and review of impairment indicators for investments in real estate; (2) that, as a result, the Company had overstated the value and projected gross proceeds of certain real estate assets; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

