Visiting Angels Fremont Partners with Tiffany Johnson Photography for Community Project Honoring Grandparents
This project is about celebrating the irreplaceable role grandparents play in our lives and preserving those memories for future generations.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting Angels of Fremont, led by Amma Akwabi-Ameyaw, proudly announces an exciting community project in celebration of Grandparents Day, September 8, 2024. Teaming up with acclaimed local photographer Tiffany Johnson of Tiffany Johnson Photography, this initiative will offer free, professional family photo shoots for three fortunate families to honor grandparents and grandparent-like figures.
— Amma Akwabi-Ameyaw, Executive Director
Amma Akwabi-Ameyaw’s personal story is the heart of this project. "Growing up, I never had any nice professional photos with my grandparents, and looking back, I wish I had more to share with my children. "I had a very special bond with my grandparents, and I often wish I had captured more family memories through photography."
Driven by this longing for connection, Amma wants to ensure others can capture and cherish these invaluable family moments. "I want to help others hold onto the precious moments with their grandparents that I never got to experience," she says. "This project is about celebrating the irreplaceable role grandparents play in our lives and preserving those memories for future generations.”
Nomination Process: Community members are invited to nominate their grandparents or grandparent-like figures for a complimentary family photo shoot. Nominations will be accepted through August 30th.
Selection: Three chosen nominees will enjoy a professional photo session with Tiffany Johnson of Tiffany Johnson Photography, whose photography beautifully captures heartfelt moments. The three families will be selected the week of Grandparents’ Day, September 8th, with more information on how to schedule their family photo shoots.
Nominate Your Story Today: Don't miss out on the chance to honor the grandparents or grandparent-like figures in your life with a heartfelt gift this Grandparents Day (Sept 8). Share your story and submit nominations now by emailing info.fremont@visitingangels.com.
This project not only celebrates grandparents but also strengthens our community by capturing precious family moments that will be treasured forever. Nominate your story today by emailing info.fremont@visitingangels.com and be part of this meaningful celebration!
This Grandparents’ Day project is a chance to celebrate and honor grandparents but also to foster a sense of community and connection. By capturing these precious family moments, Amma Akwabi-Ameyaw and Tiffany Johnson hope to create lasting memories that families will treasure forever.
About Visiting Angels of Fremont: Visiting Angels of Fremont provides compassionate, personalized home care services to seniors, helping them maintain their independence and quality of life in the comfort of their own homes. Our dedicated caregivers offer a range of services, including companionship, personal care, and respite care.
About Tiffany Johnson Photography: Tiffany Johnson is a talented photographer based in Fremont, CA, specializing in capturing authentic moments and emotions. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Tiffany creates timeless images that families can cherish for generations.
