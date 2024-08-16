PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press Release

August 16, 2024

ZUBIRI PUSHES FOR CABINET CLUSTER TO FOCUS ON PH TOURISM 'CROWN JEWELS'

16 August 2024 Former Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri is pushing for the creation of a Cabinet cluster with the sole aim of addressing the multi-faceted problems of the tourism industry, especially the country's "crown jewels" such as Siargao, Palawan and other tourist destinations. During the budget hearing with the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) yesterday, Zubiri floated the idea of creating a Cabinet tourism cluster after President Bongbong Marcos Jr. approved Education Sec. Sonny Angara's proposal to establish an education cluster. Zubiri has been passionate about addressing the problems faced by the country's tourism crown jewels such as Siargao, which he said has been having energy woes since the last time he visited the island weeks ago. "Why can't we just do the same cluster that Sec. Angara has done for education? He came up with an educational cluster. Can we return the tourism cluster wherein we have the DOT, the DOTr, the DPWH, and the DOE working together to support what, Palawan, El Nido, Coron, (and) Siargao," Zubiri expressed. Upon the query of Zubiri, Socioeconomic Planning Sec. Arsenio M. Balisacan said the tourism industry's contribution to the country's economy amounted to P2.09 trillion in 2023, which accounts for 8.6% of the country's GDP. "8.6%, we can increase it to over 20% because our neighbors are getting tourists left and right. We just need a straight flight from Europe to the Philippines. This is the problem now ... It (tourism) contributes so much to the economy and the GDP, but yet we do not focus on it," Zubiri said. Earlier, Zubiri lamented the sad state of Siargao with its challenges in electricity supply that he witnessed first-hand with his family during a visit a few weeks ago. The island was literally experiencing power outages that last for hours. He also pushed for a tourism masterplan to address not only the power woes of Siargao, but also those of the country's tourism crown jewels. With the education cluster as precedent, Zubiri asked the President's economic team to suggest the creation of a Cabinet tourism cluster to President Marcos Jr. "I'm letting the finance team know that because it's a whole-of-government approach, and I think we all have to help (the) DOT through this convergence. Maybe you can ask the President to do that," he added, referring to the Cabinet tourism cluster. Finance Sec. Ralph Recto agreed with Zubiri, saying the tourism industry is a "low-hanging fruit" that can easily double its contribution to the GDP if the government pours resources into it.