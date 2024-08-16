External Nasal Dilator Market to Reach $162.4 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "External Nasal Dilator Market by Application (Snoring, Sleep apnea, Nasal congestion and Others), End User (Adults and Pediatric), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the external nasal dilator market was valued at $98.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $162.4 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033.

The global external nasal dilators market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rise in sleep apnea, snoring prevalence in various regions and technological advancements in external nasal dilators industry.

Prime determinants of growth

The global external nasal dilators market is experiencing growth due to surge in the prevalence of snoring, nasal congestion, and sleep apnea. Moreover, technological advancements in the industry offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global external nasal dilators market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $98.3 million Market Size in 2035 $162.4 million CAGR 5.1% No. of Pages in Report 288 Segments Covered Application, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Technological advancements in the external nasal dilators industry Surge in prevalence of sleep apnea, snoring, and nasal congestion Opportunities Increase in demand in the emerging economies Restraint Cost of the development of product



Segment Highlights

Snoring segment to maintain its dominance by 2033

The demand for external nasal dilators is expected to surge owing to increasing prevalence of snorers, sleep apnea and nasal congestion affected population. Athletes, snorers, and people with nasal congestion frequently utilize them. Sinusitis, allergies, colds, or other respiratory ailments, aid in getting relief from nasal congestion with the help of external nasal dilators. They aid in improving airflow and reducing stuffiness by manually opening the nasal airways. Furthermore, nasal dilators are a useful tool for athletes and anyone who exercises vigorously to enhance their breathing efficiency. These devices can increase airflow by expanding the nasal passages, which may improve oxygen intake and overall performance.

Furthermore, people turn to nasal dilators as a non-invasive snoring cure. They function by expanding the airflow via the nose, which can lessen the snoring-causing tissue vibration in the throat. Both the snorer and their spouse may benefit from a calmer and more peaceful night's sleep as a result.

External nasal dilators can help people who suffer from breathing problems or congestion throughout the overnight sleep better. They may lessen the frequency of breathing-related sleep disturbances and awakenings by encouraging improved nasal airflow. If one has a deviated septum or nasal obstruction, some people may think about using external nasal dilators instead of surgery. Although they don't deal with underlying structural problems, they can offer momentary comfort as a non-invasive treatment choice.

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong medical devices industry, supportive regulatory environment, and collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation and market growth in external nasal dilators. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid industrialization in countries such as China and India, which has led to the establishment and expansion of manufacturing facilities, including advancements for medical devices, an increase in diagnosis, and accessibility of such devices. This is expected to drive the external nasal dilators market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

HealthRight Products LLC

Zhongshan Hongze Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Permira I.P Limited

Health Right Products LLC

AirWare Labs.

Splintek Inc.

Rhinomed Limited

Nasilator

SHREYAAS HEALTH CARE PVT LTD.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global external nasal dilators market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

