Home Healthcare Market to Reach $760.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 10.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Home Healthcare Market by Product and Service (Equipment, Software, and Services), Indication (Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Mobility Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the home healthcare market was valued at $281.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $760.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2033.



The global home healthcare market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in prevalence of chronic diseases aging population, technological advancements, and the growth in demand for convenient, personalized care.

Request Sample of the Report on Home Healthcare Market Forecast 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A122692

Prime determinants of growth

The home healthcare market is driven by a confluence of factors, including demographic shifts, technological advancements, and rise in healthcare costs. With an aging population globally, there's a growing demand for convenient and cost-effective healthcare solutions that allow individuals to receive care in the comfort of their own homes. Moreover, innovations such as wearable devices, remote monitoring systems, and telemedicine platforms are enabling more sophisticated and efficient home-based care delivery. For instance, companies such as Philips Healthcare, have developed remote patient monitoring solutions that allow healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' vital signs and intervene proactively, reducing hospital readmissions and overall healthcare expenses.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $281.0 billion Market Size in 2035 $760.2 billion CAGR 10.50% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Product & Service, Indication and Region. Drivers Growth in geriatric population prone to chronic diseases Technological Advancements in Home Healthcare Devices Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging economies Restraint High cost associated with home healthcare devices Stringent regulatory requirements for product approval



Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A122692



Segment Highlights



Technological Advancement in Home Healthcare Equipment

Equipment, such as medical devices and assistive technologies, is driven by advancements in technology, making home-based care more accessible and effective. For instance, the development of portable oxygen concentrators allows patients with respiratory conditions to receive oxygen therapy at home, enhancing their quality of life and reducing the need for hospital visits. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension drives demand for home monitoring devices such as glucometers and blood pressure monitors, empowering patients to manage their health proactively.

Software solutions for home healthcare management play a pivotal role in streamlining operations and improving patient outcomes. Electronic health record (EHR) systems tailored for home healthcare providers enable efficient documentation, care coordination, and remote communication with patients and caregivers. These software platforms enhance data accuracy, facilitate real-time decision-making, and support compliance with regulatory requirements. For example, telemedicine platforms offer secure video conferencing capabilities, enabling virtual consultations between patients and healthcare professionals, particularly valuable for remote monitoring and follow-up appointments.

Services in the home healthcare segment encompass a wide range of offerings, including skilled nursing, physical therapy, and personal care assistance. The primary driver for home healthcare services is the growing preference for aging in place among the elderly population. Seniors prefer to receive care in familiar surroundings, promoting independence and preserving dignity. Home healthcare services provide personalized care plans tailored to individual needs, promoting holistic wellness and improving patient satisfaction. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of home-based care, as patients seek to minimize exposure to healthcare facilities while still receiving essential medical services.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A122692

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology infrastructure, strong demand & availability of hemodynamic monitoring products, supportive regulatory environment, and collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation and market growth in the market. Emerging countries are experiencing a surge in healthcare spending as economies develop and populations grow. This increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, technology, and services creates a conducive environment for the adoption of home healthcare devices.

Key Players

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott

Sunrise Medical

3M Healthcare

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Cardinal Health Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Air Liquide

Amedisys, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global home healthcare market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A122692



Recent Developments in Home Healthcare Market Worldwide

In August 2023, Extendicare Inc. acquired Revera and its affiliates and gained 15% managed stakes in 25 LTC homes operated by Revera and oversaw an extra 31 LTC homes owned by Revera.

In April 2020, Proxxi, a Canadian firm launched a wearable device, Halo. This device is designed to ensure compliance with social distancing at a workplace during the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. This device would constantly notify of separation to ensure proper social distancing.

In September 2021, MSF introduced free telemedicine helpline for COVID-19 patients in India.

In April 2020, IBM released AI-powered technologies to assist the research and health community in hastening the discovery of medical insights and treatments for COVID-19 by launching the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium in the collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and the White House Office of Science and Technology.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Nurse Call Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Immunoglobulin Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Cataract Surgery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Hemodialysis Catheters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter