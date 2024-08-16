CELEBRATE LABOR DAY AT THE BEACH AT TIDELINE PALM BEACH OCEAN RESORT AND SPA IN PALM BEACH
Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa is the Perfect Getaway for this Labor Day!PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa is the ideal resort for a last-minute Labor Day getaway. The end of summer is on the horizon, but there is still time to book the holiday weekend. We have great offers for the Beach Barbecue and amazing room rates.
Tideline is located directly on the most beloved and sought-after white, sand beachfront in Palm Beach. Every room and suite in the resort is just steps away from the idyllic private beach.
Special Labor Day room rates at this newly renovated resort start at $275 per room per night, plus tax and surcharge.
Even if you are a local resident, the affordable rates make an exciting option for a weekend getaway. And on Monday, September 2nd, local residents and hotel guests can partake in their Labor Day Barbecue special. The resort is also offering beach games, frozen drink specials and an array of exciting popsicles.
Tideline Barbecue Special is only $30 per person, plus service charge and tax and includes the following:
- 3 tickets to redeem for scrumptious BBQ treats, including the famous Wagyu Beef hot dog
- Full access to the pool and beach, which would typically cost $50.00 for a day pass
- Complimentary use of pool and beach chairs and umbrellas, available on a first-come, first served basis
- Refreshing water station conveniently available at the pool and beach
- Convenient valet parking service, valued at $10.00
Room reservations are required and can be booked at www.Tidelineresort.com. For barbecue reservations and tickets, guests can visit Brandon's Palm Beach Restaurant - Palm Beach, FL | OpenTable.
For reservations and information, visit www.tidelineresort.com or telephone
Hotel: 561.934.4040 | Reservations: 888.278.8116.
For more information and interviews, please contact Kathleen.Casper@yahoo.com or telephone 561.891.7841.
Kathleen Casper
Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa
+1 561-891-7841
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram