Thrive Senior Living expands footprint with three new communities in Georgia

Industry leader assumes operations of three senior living communities in home state

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive Senior Living, an industry leader in the senior living space, announces its operations over three new senior living communities in the state of Georgia. Located in Cochran, Jesup and Thomson, GA, this move highlights the company’s momentum and growth in the industry as it expands its operating portfolio of communities. The move also underscores Thrive’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors by offering superior care and vibrant environments to call home.



Owned by a Georgia-based family, the At Home Senior Living communities will now be managed by Thrive Senior Living, bringing its innovative aging philosophy to smaller towns in Georgia. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to enriching the lives of seniors, making it a perfect fit for delivering exceptional and compassionate care.

"Communities in smaller towns like Cochran, Jesup, and Thomson exude the classic Southern charm that makes them feel like home,” said Thrive President & CFO Sebby Kannukkaden. “However, they often miss out on valuable opportunities given their size and location. Our goal with these communities is to preserve their intimate, small-town appeal while enhancing the systems, software, training and support that enable their dedicated teams to provide the best care possible to our residents.”

At Home Senior Living’s Thomson and Jesup locations each feature 32 Assisted Living Suites and 16 Memory Care Suites, complemented by on-site amenities such as a full-service hair salon, a retro ice cream parlor and a fully equipped fitness center. The Cochran location offers 32 Assisted Living Suites, 16 Memory Care Suites and eight Independent Living Suites designed for residents seeking a close-knit community without the responsibilities of home ownership.

As the new operator, Thrive Senior Living will draw on its extensive experience to boost resident and team member satisfaction while preserving the intimate, community-focused atmosphere. This strategy will ensure that the three At Home Senior Living communities benefit from Thrive’s expertise, ultimately enriching the lives of both team members and residents.

For tours, appointments and more information on the communities, prospective residents and their families can visit athomesl.com. For more information on Thrive Senior Living and its innovative approach to senior living, please visit thrivesl.com.

About Thrive Senior Living

Thrive Senior Living designs, develops and operates innovative independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across the country with a fresh perspective on senior living. Thrive strives to enrich lives and be faithful stewards of all that is entrusted to them by respecting and honoring older adults as valuable members of society. Privately held and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Thrive has been named a “Great Place to Work” by Activated Insights for six consecutive years. The company currently operates communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and New Jersey with continued growth in primary and secondary markets throughout the United States. For more information, please visit thrivesl.com.

