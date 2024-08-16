Balfour Capital Group Appoints Edouard Capart as Senior Investment Officer, Highlighting His Financial Acumen
The young are not afraid of innovation or change. They embrace it. That’s where true growth comes from.”YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group (BCG) is proud to announce the appointment of Edouard Capart as Senior Investment Officer. With a proven track record in financial strategy, sales, and client relations, Edouard is set to bring his extensive experience and unique skill set to this pivotal role within the organization.
— Ray Dalio
From October 2022 to July 2024, Edouard served as a Client Solutions Associate at GLG in Spain, where he expanded the company’s network by recruiting over 250 C-level experts, introducing them to GLG’s services, and managing complex client demands with precision. Prior to this role, he was a Junior Project Manager at Sermo in Spain and Aderco in Belgium, where he honed his project management skills, handled administrative tasks, and contributed to sustainable projects, further solidifying his expertise in financial operations. BCG is confident that Edouard Capart’s expertise, combined with his dedication to excellence, will greatly contribute to the firm’s continued success and growth.
Edouard Capart is recognized as a high-performing, self-motivated professional with a deep curiosity and commitment to excellence. His career is marked by strong problem-solving abilities, exceptional negotiation skills, and a talent for long-term customer retention. Fluent in French, English, and conversational Spanish, Edouard’s adaptability and communication skills have made him a valuable asset in diverse professional environments. His strong foundation in both business and project management equips him with the knowledge and insight necessary to lead investment strategies at BCG.
Steve Alain Lawrence of Balfour Capital Group shared his confidence in Edouard’s future contributions to BCG, stating, "As Balfour Capital Group embarks on its global expansion, Edouard will be instrumental in driving the company's growth with his energy, vision, and execution."
Vikram Srivastava
Balfour Capital Group
+41 24 560 20 11
email us here