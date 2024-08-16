National Association of Realtors® Provides Final Reminder of NAR Practice Change Implementation on August 17, 2024

Chicago, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Association of Realtors® provides a final reminder to members, real estate professionals, and consumers that on August 17, 2024, the practice changes following NAR’s Proposed Settlement Agreement that would resolve claims brought on behalf of home sellers related to broker commissions will be implemented across the country.

REALTOR® MLSs (those owned exclusively by one or more REALTOR® Associations) must implement the changes by August 17, 2024, to remain in compliance with NAR policy.

As a reminder, under the settlement, the following practice changes will take effect:

Offers of compensation will be prohibited on Multiple Listing Services (MLSs). Offers of compensation will continue to be an option consumers can pursue off-MLS through negotiation and consultation with real estate professionals.

will be prohibited on Multiple Listing Services (MLSs). Offers of compensation will continue to be an option consumers can pursue off-MLS through negotiation and consultation with real estate professionals. Agents working with a buyer must enter into a written buyer agreement before the buyer can tour a home. The practice changes do not require an agency agreement or dictate any type of relationship.

Please visit facts.realtor for the latest updates on the settlement and practice changes and for additional resources to assist with implementation of the settlement terms.

Additionally, August 17, 2024, is the first date members of the “Settlement Class”— home sellers who sold a home on an MLS anywhere in the U.S. during the eligible date ranges and paid a commission to a real estate brokerage in connection with the sale of the home—can be informed about NAR’s proposed settlement of the Sitzer-Burnett case, through a process called class notice. Notice will be distributed by mail and electronically. Class notice informs class members of their rights, options, and deadlines to exercise those rights and options under the proposed settlement.

For more information on what class notice means for REALTORSÒ, please reference NAR’s video here. Consumers with questions about the class notice or eligibility processes should reference the settlement website or call the settlement administrator at 888-995-0207 for additional guidance.

About the National Association of Realtors®

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

# # #

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.

Mantill Williams National Association of Realtors® mwilliams@nar.realtor