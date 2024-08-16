Submit Release
CREATOR Joins the ZKsync Ecosystem to Launch Blockchain

UGC-focused blockchain project CREATOR to join ZKsync ecosystem to deploy mainnet

Singapore, Singapore, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CREATOR, the blockchain initiative customized for creators and UGC, announced that they will be launching their blockchain on the ZKsync ecosystem as a dedicated ZK Chain in the coming months.


CREATOR Joins the ZKsync Ecosystem

Building on its previously announced partnership with the meme-driven UGC project STIX, CREATOR is now unveiling that it will be leveraging the technology of ZKsync to launch a ZK Chain that will focus on offering numerous UGC-driven applications and protocols catering to the needs of creators.

ZK Chains, independent blockchains within ZKsync’s Elastic Chain network, offer builders easy customization and deployment, while users will benefit from seamless transactions across a network with a consistent and intuitive user experience. CREATOR will build with ZKsync’s technology to create a ZK Chain uniquely tailored to its specific use case and user community.

Ian Maverick, Special Strategy Director at CREATOR, commented: “As the leading ZK rollup project, ZKsync offers a platform that is both technologically and strategically attractive for us. In addition to the well-documented technical strengths, the ZKsync ecosystem presents an opportunity for us to be one of the leading early contributors as the community shapes its path toward key domains like social, gaming, and entertainment.”

Marco Cora, Director at the ZKsync Foundation, commented: “We’re thrilled to see CREATOR join the ZKsync ecosystem to build a ZK Chain designed to meet the needs of builders and end-users in some of the most exciting and high-growth areas in Web2 and Web3. The CREATOR team's vision to build out their platform is impressive. User-generated content, MemeFi, SocialFi, and GameFi are areas that present fantastic growth opportunities and new blockchain use cases.”

The CREATOR team will unveil more details on upcoming developments and partnerships in the exciting journey that lies ahead. More details on the project can be found on the CREATOR account on X.

