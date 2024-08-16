Broadcom Announces VMware Explore 2024 Las Vegas General Session

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), which recently acquired VMware , today announced the general session keynote speakers at VMware Explore 2024 Las Vegas, taking place August 26-29 at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center. In addition to the general session, the conference will feature a variety of breakout sessions, certification training, and labs spanning relevant technology and industry topics.



On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PT, Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan will address VMware Explore attendees during the general session keynote titled “Shaping the Future of Cloud and AI Innovation.” The general session will feature Broadcom leaders, VMware experts, and customers showcasing advancements in private cloud, generative AI, app delivery, and the edge. The general session will be broadcast live through the VMware Explore website and will be free to view. To view the live broadcast and to sign up for reminders, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/explore/us/broadcast

VMware Explore will deliver rich technical content beginning Monday, August 26 featuring 500+ sessions across five content tracks, providing attendees with opportunities to gain actionable insights on how to better run, scale, and secure enterprise workloads and accelerate cloud transformation. To view the full list of sessions, please visit the Content Catalog: h ttps://event.vmware.com/flow/vmware/explore2024lv/content

Attendees will also have access to top cloud providers at The Expo, hands-on learning, networking opportunities with peers from around the globe, and more. To register to attend VMware Explore 2024 Las Vegas, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/explore/us

Broadcom will host VMware Explore 2024 Barcelona at the Fira Gran Via November 4-7, 2024; and also plans to host VMware Explore 2025 Las Vegas at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center August 25-28, 2025.

About VMware Explore

VMware Explore aims to be the industry’s go-to-event for all things cloud. VMware Explore 2024 will feature expert-led business and technical sessions, an extensive ecosystem of the top cloud partners, a thriving marketplace of ISVs, ​and several networking events across the VMware community. With an unparalleled view into cloud infrastructure, for all applications, VMware Explore 2024 attendees will gain the knowledge and tools they need to solve challenges by simplifying cloud complexity without compromise.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

