Rise8 Ranks No. 268 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8 , a company delivering elite software development for critical missions, today announced that it has been recognized as No. 268 on the 2024 Inc. 5000’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“Rise8 has achieved significant growth over the past 3 years, and this recognition not only validates our continued success as a company, but also reinforces the importance of our mission to revolutionize how the U.S. government builds, deploys, and utilizes software,” said Bryon Kroger, Rise8 CEO and founder. “I’m incredibly proud of all that Rise8 has accomplished and acknowledge that none of this would be possible without our world-class team of Risers and their unmatched talent, dedication, and hard work.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

In addition to Rise8 being named to the Inc. 5000 list, the company has also received several accolades including certification from Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row, and its founder and CEO, Bryon Kroger, being named a finalist for FedScoop50’s industry leadership category.

Rise8 will continue this momentum into its annual government and industry conference, Prodacity . This conference is a beacon for govtech leaders at every level who are committed to the continuous delivery of valuable software users love into challenging production environments. Taking place in Nashville, TN on February 4-6, 2025, Prodacity is a movement committed to authenticity and learning that sets the standard for achieving mission outcomes in government. More information about the event is available here: https://www.rise8.us/prodacity/about

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

About Rise8

Rise8 delivers elite software development for critical missions, revolutionizing the way government agencies and companies build, deploy, and utilize critical software. Rise8 is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with headquarters in Tampa, FL, and a fully remote workforce. Learn more at https://www.rise8.us/ and on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.