InnovAge PACE Celebrates Anniversary of Vibrant Sacramento Center

PACE Program Provides Highly Coordinated Personalized Senior Care in Partnership with Eskaton and Adventist Health

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), celebrated the fourth anniversary of its Sacramento, California center with community members, local representatives, businesses, healthcare providers, and other valued partners.



“The demand for affordable, reliable healthcare for seniors is growing rapidly,” said InnovAge President and CEO Patrick Blair. “Along with our Eskaton and Adventist Health joint-venture partners, we are proud to celebrate the continued growth of InnovAge PACE’s state-of-the-art senior center in Sacramento. PACE is more than just a health care plan. It’s about teams of dedicated professionals providing dual-eligible seniors, a vulnerable population, and their families a broad array of care and services to help them continue to live independently.”



“Four years ago, we were a staff of seven people and a few participants (enrolled seniors) managing the challenges of opening in the middle of a pandemic,” said Center Director Jenny Rojas-Singh. “Today, our staff has more than quadrupled to meet the needs of the hundreds of participants we now serve. It is a privilege of mine to see this center grow every day.”

InnovAge provides integrated healthcare and support services to seniors, and at no cost for Medicare and Medi-Cal-covered participants. The program takes a personalized approach encompassing transportation, in-home care, medication management, dental care, specialty care, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, exercise, social services, meals and nutrition, socialization, recreational activities, and more. InnovAge tailors healthcare services to each participant, through customized care plans developed in partnership with seniors, their loved ones, and the company’s healthcare providers, helping to empower seniors and promote independence and well-being.

At today’s celebration, InnovAge recognized several community partners who help seniors, the Latino community, and low-income families, with counseling, support services, and education. Guests were able to tour the center and interact with staff who shared senior healthcare tips and community resources. The InnovAge Sacramento PACE center includes five day rooms, a primary care clinic with 13 exam rooms, a dental suite, multiple patios, a therapy gym, full-service kitchen, large dining room, and more.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of March 31, 2024, InnovAge served approximately 6,820 participants across 19 centers in six states. With the opening of its Orlando center April, InnovAge currently operates 20 centers. www.InnovAge.com .

