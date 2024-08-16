Zehnder’s Expands Guest Experiences With New Open-Air Pavilion Center at the Championship Fortress Golf Course





The new 3000 sq. ft. Pavilion





Located adjacent to the Club House

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zehnder’s rolled out its latest guest amenity this summer at its 18-hole championship Fortress Golf Course. The new 3,000 sq. ft. open-air Pavilion has become a hub of activity for pre-and-post round socializing for guests. Located across from the Fortress Clubhouse and Pro Shop, the Pavilion overlooks the first tee and 18th green.



“Our players and other guests will be able to host and enjoy a variety of golf and personal events amid our lush fairways and greens,” said John Shelton, Zehnder’s Vice President of Marketing. “The Pavilion has a 180-guest capacity and can accommodate everything from barbeques to banquets.” Golfers and visitors can also enjoy snacks, lunch, and dinner with full bar service. The Pavilion is open Monday – Friday from 8:00a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The new Pavilion will be open from mid-April through October weather permitting.

This season Fortress golfers are enjoying a new fleet of golf carts with GPS and monitors. The course is in the process of removing and repaving 168,000 sq. ft. of cart paths; completion is expected in the spring of 2025. Future plans call for a 13,000 sq. ft. banquet facility for year-round use, and a lodging facility is also on the drawing board.

The Bavarian-themed town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the State’s top tourist destinations with more than three million visitors each year in addition to its award-winning 1,500-seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.zehnders.com , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dinning, golf, meetings, and lodging.

Contact Jessica Sexton

(800) 863-7999, ext. 0415

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c361c401-2012-42b5-9997-4eb9b54536bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc0b1442-a721-4199-ba48-47e703db140e