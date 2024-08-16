Submit Release
What Makes a Great School in Maine? Join a Measure What Matters Community Conversation

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to host community meetings across Maine to bring educators, parents, students, and business leaders together to discuss a shared vision for our schools. These in-person conversations will take place in August and September across the state. This week we had great conversations in Augusta, Westbrook, Topsham, and York.

We need your voice! 

We’re interested in developing relevant ways to recognize and acknowledge what schools are doing to prepare students for success in their lives, a rapidly changing global economy, their careers, and as engaged and productive citizens of Maine. It’s time to measure what matters.  

Join us at a community conversation near you to share your thoughts about what makes a great school in Maine, how we can best prepare all of our students to thrive, and how we measure the great things happening in Maine schools. Your thoughts and ideas will be used to develop a portrait of a great school in Maine based on what the people of Maine value for our schools.

Sign up here to join a community conversation near you. See the full list of remaining Measure What Matters Community Conversations below.

  • Monday, August 19, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
    Penquis Valley High School
  • Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
    Maranacook High School 
  • Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
    Central Maine Community College
  • Thursday, August 22, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm
    Skowhegan High School
  • Monday, August 26, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm
    Lamoine Consolidated School
  • Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
    Miller School, RSU 40
  • Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
    Camden Hills Regional High School
  • Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
    UMaine Machias
  • Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm
    Bangor High School
  • Thursday, September 12, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
    Caribou Community School

We look forward to seeing you at a Measure What Matters conversation soon!

