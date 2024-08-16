Discover the MCC (MoKi Green) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

XT Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of MCC (MoKi Green), a pioneering token in sustainable energy, on our platform. The MCC/USDT trading pair is now live in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0).







About MoKi Green

MoKi Green Global is a leader in sustainable energy solutions, offering scalable and flexible technologies that cater to everything from small applications, such as mobile device charging, to providing clean energy for entire cities. Their solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring sustainable energy for all levels of demand.

About Token MCC

MCC (MoKi Green Coin) is a utility token designed to support MoKi Green's mission of delivering scalable, clean energy solutions globally. Launched to raise funds for sustainable and humanitarian projects, MCC provides investors with a unique opportunity to be part of a transformative movement in the energy sector.

The listing of MCC on XT Exchange enhances user access to this groundbreaking sustainable energy token, increasing liquidity and trading opportunities. This will allow MCC to expand its reach and further its mission of advancing clean, independent energy solutions on a global scale.

"We are excited to welcome MCC to our platform," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange. "This listing reflects our ongoing commitment to offering our users access to innovative digital assets that are driving change in key sectors like sustainable energy."

Website: https://mokigreenglobal.com

Blockchain Browser: https://etherscan.io/token/0x730010e1c4a8fbc011302d01c1a3eb96e8e5122f

Whitepaper Link: Whitepaper

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

Token MCC

Contact@mokigreenglobal.com

