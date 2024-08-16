Normal Paraffin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2024-2030
Normal Paraffin market was valued at US$ 12550 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 17110 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Normal Paraffin market was valued at US$ 12550 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 17110 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Normal Paraffin, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Normal Paraffin. This report contains market size and forecasts of Normal Paraffin in global, including the following market information:
Global Normal Paraffin Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, ($ millions)
Global Normal Paraffin Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, (K MT)
Global top five Normal Paraffin companies in 2023 (%)
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2023, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million.
Largest Market by End-user: The largest end-user market for normal paraffin is typically the detergent industry. Normal paraffins are widely used as raw materials in the production of linear alkylbenzene (LAB), which is a key ingredient in the manufacture of biodegradable detergents.
Largest Market by Region: Asia-Pacific is generally considered the largest market for normal paraffin. This is primarily due to the rapid industrialization and increasing demand for detergents in countries like China and India.
Fastest Growing Market by End-user: The chlorinated paraffins sector is often cited as the fastest-growing end-user market. Chlorinated paraffins, derived from normal paraffins, are increasingly used in metalworking fluids, plasticizers, and flame retardants.
Fastest Growing Market by Region: The Middle East is frequently mentioned as the fastest-growing region for the normal paraffin market. This growth is driven by increasing investments in the petrochemical industry and rising demand for detergents in the region.
We surveyed the Normal Paraffin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Normal Paraffin Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Normal Paraffin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2023 (%)
➡️Below C10 n-paraffin
➡️C10-C13 n-paraffin
➡️C14+ n-paraffin
Global Normal Paraffin Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Normal Paraffin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2023 (%)
➡️Solvent
➡️Degreasers
➡️Chlorination Paraffin
➡️Lubricants
➡️Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB)
➡️Consumer Products
➡️Agriculture
Global Normal Paraffin Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Normal Paraffin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Normal Paraffin revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Normal Paraffin revenues share in global market, 2023 (%)
Key companies Normal Paraffin sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Normal Paraffin sales share in global market, 2023 (%)
Key players include:
➡️Sasol
➡️Shell
➡️Farabi Petrochem
➡️Savita
➡️JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
➡️Cepsa Chemicals
➡️Sonneborn
➡️CNPC
➡️Sinopec
Outline of Major Chapters: Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of Normal Paraffin, market overview.
Chapter 2: Global Normal Paraffin market size in revenue and volume.
Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Normal Paraffin manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.
Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.
Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.
Chapter 6: Sales of Normal Paraffin in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.
Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.
Chapter 8: Global Normal Paraffin capacity by region & country.
Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.
Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.
Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Normal Paraffin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Normal Paraffin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Normal Paraffin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Normal Paraffin Market Size: 2022 VS 2032
2.2 Global Normal Paraffin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2032
2.3 Global Normal Paraffin Sales: 2018-2032
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Normal Paraffin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Normal Paraffin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Normal Paraffin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Normal Paraffin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Normal Paraffin Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Normal Paraffin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022
3.7 Global Manufacturers Normal Paraffin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Normal Paraffin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Normal Paraffin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Normal Paraffin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type - Global Normal Paraffin Market Size Markets, 2022 & 2032
4.1.2 Below C10 n-p
