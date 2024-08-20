Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global naphthalene sulfonate market is set to grow from $0.85 billion in 2023 to $0.91 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Despite some economic fluctuations, the market is anticipated to reach $1.20 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%, driven by increased demand for dispersants, plasticizers, and household cleaning products.

Rising Demand for Dispersants and Construction Industry Growth Drives Market Expansion
The growing need for dispersants, along with expanding applications in pesticides, plasticizers, and personal care products, significantly contributes to the market’s growth. The building and construction industry, a major consumer of naphthalene sulfonate as a superplasticizer, continues to thrive due to population growth, urbanization, and infrastructure development. According to a quarterly construction inquiry by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, the construction industry saw a 6.5% expansion from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, further boosting demand for naphthalene sulfonate.

Major Companies and Innovative Trends
Leading players such as BASF SE, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Solvay S.A. are focusing on innovation to maintain a competitive edge. For example, Akzo Nobel N.V. introduced the Interpon D1036 Low-E powder coating in November 2023, which reduces energy usage and improves efficiency in concrete applications by incorporating naphthalene sulfonate.
In addition, companies are investing in architectural powder coatings and other innovative solutions to enhance the performance of naphthalene sulfonate products.

Market Trends and Developments
Key trends in the market include the development of more efficient and eco-friendly products, advancements in production processes, and increased use of naphthalene sulfonate in synthetic detergents and cleaning agents. These developments are crucial for meeting the rising demands in various end-use industries.

Market Segmentation
• Product Type: Naphthalene Sulfonic Acid, Sodium Naphthalene Sulfonate, Calcium Naphthalene Sulfonate, Other Product Types
• Form: Liquid, Powder
• Application: Dispersant Agent, Concrete Admixture, Dye Intermediate, Wetting Agent, Emulsifier, Other Applications
• End-Use Industry: Construction, Textile, Agrochemicals, Ceramics, Plastics, Other End-User Industries

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the naphthalene sulfonate market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading due to robust industrial and infrastructural development in the region. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered in the comprehensive report.

Naphthalene Sulfonate Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Naphthalene Sulfonate Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on naphthalene sulfonate market size, naphthalene sulfonate market drivers and trends, naphthalene sulfonate market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The naphthalene sulfonate market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

