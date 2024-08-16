Submit Release
Bitget Wallet Hits 30 Million Users, Outpacing MetaMask in App Downloads in July

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading Web3 wallet, is excited to announce a groundbreaking milestone of reaching 30 million users as it sets a new record for global app downloads in July 2024, surpassing MetaMask's growth for the month. Since crossing 20 million userbase in March this year, Bitget Wallet has surged with a remarkable 50% growth over just four months. This has substantially boosted the wallet's position in the global crypto DeFi market. With total downloads on Apple's App Store and the Android Google Play Store, hitting 1.7 million in a month showcasing a 140% rise from its previous month. 

As compared to 2023, it represents a 150% increase in users in the past year, as it outpaces others as the top-most downloaded WEB3 wallet in July. 

Currently, Bitget Wallet boasts users in 168+ countries and regions, strengthened with a strong community base across the globe. Bitget Wallet has made significant breakthroughs in Europe, North America, and Oceania, with user growth in Russia, Italy, Sweden, and Australia exceeding well over 40 times compared to the same period last year. Furthermore, countries such as France, Portugal, the UK, Turkey, and Canada have witnessed growth rates exceeding 1000%.

"Our international expansion success highlights the crucial role of innovation and ecosystem development in the Web3 space. We aim not just to increase market share but to propel the entire industry forward, creating unparalleled value for Web3 users worldwide. The future of Web3 is bright, and Bitget Wallet is excited to lead the way," said Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet.

In Asia, Bitget Wallet has experienced extraordinary growth. Downloads in Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand have surged by approximately 20 times compared to the same period last year. Additionally, user growth rates in India, Vietnam, and Singapore have all exceeded 300%. The African market, particularly Nigeria, has emerged as a new engine for Bitget Wallet's growth as it recently topped Nigerian App Store rankings, surpassing popular local apps like TikTok, and WhatsApp.

Bitget Wallet is the first wallet to achieve multi-chain aggregation, offer on-chain token charts, support cross-chain transactions, and integrate NFT markets and launchpads on multiple chains. These innovations have set the standard for Web3 wallets. Focused on on-chain asset trading, Bitget Wallet has been integrating innovative features that enable users to discover new assets and opportunities at the earliest possible time. Since its launch, Bitget Wallet has integrated with over 100 major public and EVM-compatible blockchain networks.

In 2024, Bitget Wallet has become the top wallet in the meme coin ecosystem, supporting smart money tracking on the Solana and Base chain. It has introduced advanced trading features for meme token trading, such as automatic slippage, zero gas fees, and instant trade mode. The TON ecosystem is becoming the most transacted network on Bitget Wallet, surpassing established public chains like Polygon, Arbitrum, and BNB Chain. As for future plans, Bitget Wallet aims to introduce new features and innovations with a focus on user experience and global expansion.

For more information on how to get started with Bitget Wallet, please visit here.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 250,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

