Spatial Transcriptomics Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the Forecast Period, to Reach a Value of US$ 1.6 billion by 2034 | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Technological developments have allowed medical experts to use cutting-edge tools and equipment to track and analyze gene activity. The spatial maps of cells and other biological components can be efficiently designed, which spurs the demand for spatial transcriptomics.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spatial transcriptomics market (空間トランスクリプトミクス市場) size will likely propel at an impressive CAGR of 14.3%. This advancement will ensure the industry valuation proliferates and reaches USD 1.6 billion by 2034, which was valued at USD 358.9 million in 2023.

The demand for precision medicines is growing. This rising demand will surge the requirement for targeted therapies, fueling the validation and identification of molecular biomarkers, which are related to prognosis, treatment response, and disease pathology.

With the ability of spatial transcriptomics to serve as a key tool for projecting accurate gene information, medical professionals can use such transcriptomics to generate new drug targets in situ and biomarkers. This is a key demand driver for the industry.

A key application of spatial transcriptomics is to predict the gene expression. In tissues or samples collected, after detecting the behavior of tissue cells, complex tissue microenvironments can be studied, helping medical experts design key targeted drugs and therapies.

The global competitive landscape of the industry can be influenced highly due to the surging demand for advanced spatial transcriptomics. With the evolution of technology, the demand for cutting-edge solutions providing accurate gene information is spurring. Due to this, various prospects are created for leading spatial transcriptomics manufacturers to innovate and introduce new products in the industry. As a result, such drivers will fuel the growth prospects for the ecosystem.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The market is segmented based on the product type, applications, and the end-user. In the context of the product type, the consumable segment is gaining more attention. The repetitive requirement for consumables will upscale the demand, driving the said segment.

Based on application, the drug and biomarker discovery and development segment is expected to grow during the forecasted period. With rising prospects for precision medicine, the segment will also likely spur during the forecasted period due to growing applications in the said sector.

To ensure tailored mRNA capturing, sequencing-based instruments are required. As a result, this industry segment plays a critical role in the said sector.

Due to the elevated utility value of spatial transcriptomics, clinics find vast applications of the technique. Barring the abovementioned application segment, clinics are other integral segments of the industry.

With better investment prospects for key players in the spatial transcriptomics market in developed countries like the United States and Canada, the growth prospects are likely to increase in such countries. Apart from this, government initiatives to bolster the healthcare sector will fuel the demand for spatial transcriptomics. As a result, North America will be a leading contributor to the market.

With the growing research and development activities within Europe, the scope of innovation will likely elevate in the region. Due to this, the scope of growth in the region will likely increase.

Government efforts to bolster the healthcare sector in emerging Asia-Pacific countries create opportunities for leading players. As a result, the region is a key contributor to the growth of the industry.

Key Developments in the Spatial Transcriptomics Market

In March 2024 , 10x Genomics, Inc. launched the Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression product. This move helped the organization bolster its position in the industry.

, 10x Genomics, Inc. launched the Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression product. This move helped the organization bolster its position in the industry. In April 2024 , Bruker Corporation proposed to acquire NanoString Technologies, Inc. This strategic move will help the business gain more space in the competitive landscape.

, Bruker Corporation proposed to acquire NanoString Technologies, Inc. This strategic move will help the business gain more space in the competitive landscape. 10x Genomics, Inc. is a key market player within the competitive landscape of the global spatial transcriptomics market. The organization is known for various single-cell and spatial assays. The business also offers epigenetic applications.

is a key market player within the competitive landscape of the global spatial transcriptomics market. The organization is known for various single-cell and spatial assays. The business also offers epigenetic applications. In the case of NanoString Technologies, Inc., the firm offers GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System, and many other products.

the firm offers GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System, and many other products. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. produces the Opal 6-Plex Detection Kit, Opal 480 Reagent Pack, Opal 780 Reagent Pack, and various other key products.

